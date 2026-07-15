Wild X-Men Fan Art Turns Adam Driver Into Magneto Amid Reboot Casting Rumors

Marvel Studios has not yet introduced the MCU’s new X-Men lineup , but the internet has already started casting actors in capes and helmets. The latest mutant casting rumor places Adam Driver beneath Magneto’s familiar headgear for the highly anticipated Marvel films, and two pieces of fan art make a surprisingly convincing case for the Star Wars actor as the Master of Magnetism.

Popular fan art maestro BossLogic shared his interpretation on Instagram, noting that the casting was still only a rumor he “wanted to try out.” The artwork, which you can see below, gives Driver long silver hair, a dark red suit and a flowing purple cape, with Magneto’s helmet floating beside him as scraps of metal twist through the air.

A post shared by Kode Abdo (@bosslogic) A photo posted by on

The art is dramatic, moody and just close enough to Kylo Ren to make the comparison unavoidable. But, where exactly are these rumors coming from?

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Where Did The Adam Driver As Magneto Rumor Come From?

The chatter began after scooper MyTimeToShineHello claimed Driver had been cast as the villain in Marvel’s X-Men reboot . The post did not name a character, but another online source, Apocalyptic Horseman, responded that the Marriage Story star would play Magneto. The report remains unconfirmed, and Marvel has not announced the Girls alum as part of the movie.

So this belongs in the rumor pile. Driver has been linked to Marvel roles before, including Reed Richards during the long Fantastic Four casting process, so his name appearing in another round of MCU speculation is hardly shocking. Still, Magneto feels more plausible than some of the other possibilities. The actor is particularly good at playing wounded men whose convictions harden into something frightening. And, with two new pieces of fan art to visualize how it could look, I'm seeing it more and more.

The Fan Art Makes A Strong Case For The Casting

BossLogic’s image emphasizes Magneto’s destructive power, but artist Spdrmnkyxxiii took a more regal approach. The second design places the Kylo Ren performer in the classic red-and-purple colors, seated behind Magneto’s helmet with glowing eyes and the posture of someone deciding whether the room deserves to remain standing.

A post shared by 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@spdrmnkyxxiii) A photo posted by on