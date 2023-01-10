Prince Harry Clarified Allegations Meghan Markle Made About His Family And How They Asked About Archie's Skin Color
Harry addressed that huge bombshell from the Oprah interview.
There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had to say about the royal family since choosing to step away from that life. Conversation seems to be at a fever pitch recently, with the wild revelations made in Spare, the Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, as well as the brutally reviewed Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. But perhaps nothing has caused as much shock as what Markle said during the couple’s infamous 2021 interview with Oprah about conversations that were had when she was pregnant regarding her son’s skin color. Prince Harry spoke about that issue while promoting his new memoir, clarifying the allegations his wife made.
In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, Meghan Markle discussed issues that arose when they were expecting their first child, Archie, including his not receiving a royal title, money or security detail. The Duchess of Sussex said there were “also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be,” which led to public accusations of racism within the royal family. Prince Harry said during this 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that they believe those conversations were not “based on racism” but rather the result of “unconscious bias.” Harry explained (via CBS News):
Prince Harry has refused to discuss those alleged conversations with undisclosed family members but described the reaction from the British press as “a hunt for the royal racist.” He and Meghan Markle — whose mother is Black — did confirm it was not the late Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip who brought up Archie’s skin color.
The Duke of Sussex further explained his thoughts on the difference between racism and unconscious bias in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, with Prince Harry saying (via US Weekly):
Following the claims made in the bombshell Oprah interview, the royal family put out a statement, noting that some of the allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were concerning, “particularly that of race.” The family said the issues raised were “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family in private.”
Revelations made in Prince Harry’s new memoir include accusations that William and Kate were involved in Harry’s decision to wear a Nazi costume to a 2005 party, how Charles and Camilla wanted William’s wife to change her name and Camilla’s “dangerous” relationship with the press.
Spare is out now, and you can also see the former royals on their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which is available for streaming with a Netflix subscription.
