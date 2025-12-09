Prince Harry Just Compared Life With The Royal Family To Downton Abbey, And He Had The Jokes

For all the strife (whether rumored in the press or alleged in things like his tell-all memoir, Spare) that Prince Harry has undergone in his life, we’ve seen signs that the man has survived as many who’ve gone through hard things have: with his sense of humor intact. This became evident again recently when the Harry & Meghan star compared his life with the royal family to Downton Abbey.

What Did Prince Harry Say About Life With The Royals Being Like Downton Abbey?

Fame is a goal for a number of people, but when you get down to it, it appears that living a life that’s easily dissectible for strangers around the world can be a really tough row to hoe, even for the best of us. Prince Harry, of course, was born into fame as the second child of Princess Diana and now-King Charles III. While there had certainly been tough times to deal with publicly as he grew up (like the incredibly difficult and sad death of his mother), it’s possible none have been as discussed as him leaving the royal family to help protect his wife, Meghan Markle, and everything that’s come after for the couple.

When speaking at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon (via People) recently, Prince Harry actually took the opportunity to let the assembled guests in on what it’s like to be a member of the royal family, by making quite the playful comparison to a beloved television drama:

People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like [show creator] Julian's [Fellowes] Downton Abbey. Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners [and] marriages to Americans — and the other is a TV show.

Touché, my English friend. Touché. The only thing that could have made his comment better is if he’d said it in his American accent, right?

It’s hard to deny that for as much drama as we’ve seen from the monied and aristocratic Crawley clan across six seasons and three films (including one on the 2025 movie schedule), the prince’s life pretty much has them beat. I mean, yes, we saw them deal with World War I, the Spanish influenza outbreak, the start of the Great Depression, and a number of personal and political scandals, but this man felt the need to leave a large portion of his life behind for the United States and supposedly aired his and the royals “dirty laundry” to defend himself and Markle’s decision.

While it would take a long time to detail everything the Crawleys have dealt with on screen, I’d actually be hard pressed to relay every rumored, alleged, and proven aspect of Prince Harry’s royal life. And that’s with this article being on the internet, meaning that I essentially have unlimited space with which to do so!

If anything, at least he’s keeping his head above all the treacherous, gossip-filled waters with a little humor, and there’s nothing wrong with that.