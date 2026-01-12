Kit Harington Was Prepping To Host SNL When He Admits He Hit Rock Bottom: 'He Could Barely Speak A Sentence'

A number of HBO shows got the world talking over the years, and Game of Thrones was definitely on that list. The book to screen adaptation was quintessential water cooler talk, with folks re-watching it with a HBO Max subscription. But the pressure of doing that series stressful for Kit Harington, who "could barely speak" when hitting rock bottom as a result of his tenure playing Jon Snow.

The Game of Thrones series finale is controversial, and a recent report makes it seem like Harington might have seen this coming. In a story by The New York Times, the actor and his loved ones spoke about how he hit rock bottom around he time of the final season. His co-star John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarley, spoke to the publication about seeing at his worst when promoting the show. He reportedly wandered into an elevator, with Bradley saying:

He could barely form a thought. He could barely speak a sentence.

Yikes. Press tours are notoriously grueling for actors, who go through countless interviews. Game of Thrones was a global sensation, so this was definitely the case for those who brought Westeros to life on HBO. And Harington's struggle was obvious enough that his co-stars like Bradley noticed.

Things only got more intense for the Jon Snow actor when he hosted SNL (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). He recalled feeling powerless at this point, including filming the sketch comedy series without his signature beard. He recalled thinking:

I have no choice but to do this.

In the end he survived the SNL hosting experience, although his mental health situation reportedly reached a boiling point. He went to a rehabilitation facility in Connecticut as a result, for substance issues as well as his aforementioned mental health issues. And all this came as fans lambasted the final season of Game of Thrones and made a petition for the network to remake it.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the Game of Thrones franchise. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

In the end Harington took a year after Game of Thrones ended to focus on his health, before eventually jumping back into acting. He would star as Dante Whitman in Eternals, but the movie failed to resonate with audiences. And while the Eternals credits scene teased him becoming Black Knight, he's been noticeably missing from the shared universe ever since. He's once again back at HBO starring in Mickey Down and Konrad Kay's Industry.

The Game of Thrones franchise has been expanded thanks to prequel shows, starting with House of the Dragon and most recently A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Some fans are hoping to see the OG GoT stars return to their signature roles, but I'm wondering if Harington's past would discourage him from continuing Jon Snow's story. Only time will tell.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The entire Game of Thrones franchise is streaming now on HBO Max. A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms will premiere on January 18th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And new episodes of Industry air Sundays on HBO.