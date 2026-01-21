Billy Bush Just Ran Down All The ‘Total Fallout’ Parallels Between Brooklyn Beckham And Prince Harry, Plus One Big Difference

As of late, drama has swirled around David and Victoria Beckham’s family, as they’ve apparently been engaged in a feud with their oldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The situation reached a turning point just days ago when Brooklyn took to social media and made several claims against both of his parents. While all of this continues to unfold, many are weighing in, sharing their takes on what led to he Beckham’s feud and whether it can be resolved. Now, Billy Bush is speaking out and comparing it to Prince Harry’s familial status.

Billy Bush – a veteran TV personality – called the feud within the Beckham family “unfortunate” while speaking with Fox News Digital about it. During his interview, Bush also touched upon one event that’s be key element of this family strife – Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding. The pair tied the knot in Palm Springs in 2022 and, around that same time, Peltz’s father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, filed suit against the original wedding planners. Bush commented on rumors about Nicola’s behavior at the time in relation to the Beckhams:

Those wedding planners, the original ones said she was very difficult. Nicola was like a bridezilla, right? So, and then on the other side, you know, the Beckhams are a very public family.

The Beckham/Peltz wedding came up in Brooklyn’s Instagram stories posts this week. He claimed that the night before his wedding, his relatives acted coldly towards Nicola, and Brooklyn claims his parents dislike his wife as well. In another slide, the younger Beckham also accused Victoria and David of crafting “performative social media posts” to maintain their brand. When later asked about his son’s comments, David ignored the press. Given this daughter-in-law drama, Bush sees parallels between this and Prince Harry’s drama:

There's all kinds of items out there where you can see that maybe they didn't love Nicola, or they didn't embrace Nicola. And Brooklyn is in a terrible spot. You know what spot he's in? The same spot as Prince Harry. I mean, it's almost identical, right? Not talking to his father, not talking to his brother, in this case, brothers for Brooklyn. Total fallout.

Prince Harry is currently estranged from the British royal family and has been for nearly six years now. The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle (whom he married in 2018) made headlines in 2020 when they decided to step down from their duties as working royals. The following year would see Harry and Meghan participate in a bombshell interview with Oprah, during which they made several allegations regarding how they were treated by their relatives. The royal family later responded, saying the claims would be taken seriously.

The last few years have seen reports of continued strife between Princes William and Harry, and it’s also been alleged that King Charles has trouble trusting his son and daughter-in-law at this point. Nevertheless, there have also been rumors that the king wants to reconcile with Harry and Markle, though such a mending of fences doesn’t seem to have happened. Although Harry’s situation does seem to bear some parallels to the Brooklyn Beckham matter in Billy Bush’s eyes, also sees one key difference:

The only difference is mom. The role of mom, who seems to be the focus of Brooklyn's ire. It's sad. And there's probably a little bit of truth on both sides, and we live in a world where two things cannot be true at the same time. But most things are.

Victoria Beckham was called out several times in Brooklyn’s posts, with the latter accusing his mom of upstaging his wife when they were set to have their first dance at their wedding. Brooklyn specifically claimed Victoria danced on him in an inappropriate way in front of his guests. Those claims can only be taken with a grain of salt at this point.

While the public surely isn’t privy to all of the details involved in the Beckham family’s feud, it’s evident that two sides are not seeing eye to eye (and are even differing in how they decorate for Christmas). As for whether additional details might be shared by either party, that’s unclear. Billy Bush is of the thinking, though, that “the truth lies somewhere in the middle”.