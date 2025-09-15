Prince Harry Explains Why He Doesn’t Feel Bad After Publishing Spare

The Royal Family has been on the world stage for hundreds of years, and the public (particularly those across the pond) remain invested in what's happening behind closed doors. For the past few years, there have been countless headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stepped away from the Royal Family back in 2020.

A few years after Harry and Meghan's famous Oprah interview, Prince Harry released his book 2023 book Spare. In it he revealed some of the inner workings of the Royal Family, and some backlash in the process. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex offered his perspective years later, saying:

I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.

There you go. While Harry has seen the discourse online I'm sure, he maintains that he had a right to clarify and tell his own story. And despite the time that has passed, he doesn't seem to have any guilt about it.

Despite Harry's comments, Spare had wild allegations and revelations that broke the internet. This happening after he and Markle stepped away from their responsibilities in the Royal Family has only created more backlash from those who are loyal to the Royals.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, there have also been even more controversies surrounding this famous couples in the time since Spare hit bookshelves. Meghan Markle's show With Love, Meghan (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) went viral a number of times, specifically the clip when Meghan corrected Mindy Kaling about her title, wanting to be called "Sussex" rather than "Markle." Given how she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family, some folks took umbrage with this.

While being a Royal sounds like a dream come true for many people out there, the reality of this lifestyle isn't as much of a fantasy. There are very specific responsibilities and standards for being part of this institution, and we've heard reports and seen on The Crown just how difficult it can be to meet them. In the end this is why Harry and Meghan decided to step away, allowing them to raise their children with privacy as well as take on ventures. Of course, Hollywood brought its own challenges to the couple.

Spare is still available now, and With Love, Meghan is streaming now on Netflix, with the second season arriving as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to see what comes next or this famous (and somewhat infamous) pair.