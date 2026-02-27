‘It Doesn’t Ever Really Get Easier.’ Hailey Bieber On Life In The Spotlight Married To Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been in the spotlight for years. They’ve been married since 2018, and over the last eight years, there have been countless rumors about the state of their relationship . Now, Hailey is opening up about living a life that is so public, and she got candid about why it “doesn’t ever really get easier.”

For well over a decade, Justin Bieber has faced an intense amount of scrutiny online. While the Beliebers go hard, the haters are also not quiet. During an interview with Vogue Australia , Hailey candidly explained that all the attention on her husband as well as her has never been easy to handle. Noting what it’s like to try and drown out all the noise, the Rhode founder said:

I think it doesn’t ever really get easier, if I’m being honest. I think it’s always difficult to be dealing with so much noise and so much outside opinion and perspective, and constantly being perceived all the time. Things do tend to roll off your back, but it doesn’t ever make things less intense or less hurtful.

I remember last year, there were plenty of rumors about the Biebers’ marriage being “tense,” and people were questioning if they would get divorced. Obviously, they haven’t, and they’re doing just fine as far as we know.

Adding to that, every now and again, a new story or rumor comes out about Hailey and Justin’s relationship with his ex, Selena Gomez . While the Biebers have been married for a long time, and Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in 2025, interest in her relationship with the “Daisies” singer that ended eight years ago still exists.

Handling all this speculation and reporting, though, is no small feat, as Hailey made clear here. However, she also said that while this is hard to handle, she’s not letting it impact her work or life. Explaining how she’s learned to live with the attention, she said:

I do think you get a little more used to it and I think that you just find ways to… express how it feels and the way that it’s difficult and the way that it’s hurtful and, and you just keep pushing.

The entrepreneur also credited her close circle, as well as her husband, as people who help her stay centered and grounded. So, while Justin faces scrutiny, and that can make matters tough for both of them, he also understands exactly how his wife feels during these moments. Speaking to that point, Hailey said:

I have other friends who are in a similar position to me. Talking to anybody who has that understanding is always comforting because it’s really hard for anyone else who never experienced it to understand how it really feels. And then, of course, I got married to somebody who’s been dealing with the most intense amount of scrutiny since they were so young. So, I think having a partner that really understands it is definitely the main source of comfort and understanding.

Amid all the not-so-great news and rumors that come out about the Biebers, there’s plenty of good headlines, too. From reports that Justin is a “great dad” to adorable stories about how their little boy, Jack, is signing “Baby,” it’s clear that this little family loves each other immensely.

