‘It Doesn’t Ever Really Get Easier.’ Hailey Bieber On Life In The Spotlight Married To Justin Bieber

It's not all sunshine and daisies.
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been in the spotlight for years. They’ve been married since 2018, and over the last eight years, there have been countless rumors about the state of their relationship. Now, Hailey is opening up about living a life that is so public, and she got candid about why it “doesn’t ever really get easier.”
For well over a decade, Justin Bieber has faced an intense amount of scrutiny online. While the Beliebers go hard, the haters are also not quiet. During an interview with Vogue Australia, Hailey candidly explained that all the attention on her husband as well as her has never been easy to handle. Noting what it’s like to try and drown out all the noise, the Rhode founder said:
I remember last year, there were plenty of rumors about the Biebers’ marriage being “tense,” and people were questioning if they would get divorced. Obviously, they haven’t, and they’re doing just fine as far as we know.
Adding to that, every now and again, a new story or rumor comes out about Hailey and Justin’s relationship with his ex, Selena Gomez. While the Biebers have been married for a long time, and Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in 2025, interest in her relationship with the “Daisies” singer that ended eight years ago still exists.
Handling all this speculation and reporting, though, is no small feat, as Hailey made clear here. However, she also said that while this is hard to handle, she’s not letting it impact her work or life. Explaining how she’s learned to live with the attention, she said:
The entrepreneur also credited her close circle, as well as her husband, as people who help her stay centered and grounded. So, while Justin faces scrutiny, and that can make matters tough for both of them, he also understands exactly how his wife feels during these moments. Speaking to that point, Hailey said:
Amid all the not-so-great news and rumors that come out about the Biebers, there’s plenty of good headlines, too. From reports that Justin is a “great dad” to adorable stories about how their little boy, Jack, is signing “Baby,” it’s clear that this little family loves each other immensely.
The two became parents in August of 2024, so their son will turn two this year. So, while the attention on Jack’s mom and dad can be quite intense, it does seem like they have it under control.
