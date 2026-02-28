Ahead Of The Live-Action Legend Of Zelda Movie, Zelda’s Voice Actress Asked A Link-Related Question I Hadn't Thought Of

A live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is finally in the works and, while fans likely still have a few questions about the plot, it does seem like the producers may be adapting the Breath of the Wild games. As such, I'm happy someone talked to the Zelda voice actress about the game, because she brought up a great Link-related question related to the film that I think is worth discussing.

Despite the Legend of Zelda franchise having existed for 40 years, Patricia Summersett only received the honor of being the first voice actress for Princess Zelda in 2017. IGN talked to Summersett about the upcoming movie, and she brought up a great point about Link's characterization that I honestly hadn't considered until now:

I guess I'm just curious to see what that iteration is. Obviously it is going to be a large collaboration between people who are new to the series and those deeply schooled in the series. [I think] you're going to see a strong Zelda. I'm sure you're going to see a powerful lead character in Zelda. And Link I have no idea, is he going to speak? They certainly haven't alluded to the fact that he does, yet.

Can The Legend Of Zelda movie get weird and have an entire film where its lead character doesn't speak? Personally, I doubt it because, while Link doesn't speak in the games, the player is prompted to speak with responses on his behalf. That would lead me to believe that he does speak in general, despite not having a voice actor. With that, I'd be very surprised if the big-screen version of Link doesn't speak alongside Zelda.

Speaking of which, IGN also talked to Patricia Summersett about the Nintendo film casting British actress Bo Bragason as Zelda, possibly because of Patricia Summersett's decision to use an English accent for the character. Summersett, who is not from the UK, weighed in on that assumption as follows:

I mean, I don't know how those casting decisions ultimately get made, and it's like, what does portray that character the best? Obviously Bo Bragason is going to kill it, she's going to be amazing. I'm happy to have contributed in any way, without knowing where it's all headed, other than the fact that it's now been 10 years. I'm just floored by the fact I've been involved in this franchise for a quarter of it.

These comments does lead me to wonder, if Link has a voice, will he also be British? Or will The Legend of Zelda be like Star Wars, in that accents don't really matter because it's a fictional universe? How does one make these decisions to appease a passionate fanbase when there is no precedent to go off of?

More On The Legend Of Zelda Some People Are Mad Over The Legend Of Zelda Movie Casting Unknown Leads, But This Is Actually A Great Thing

I suppose there is precedence in Link talking, given the the short-lived animated adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. That said, the series isn't really something that holds as much appeal to the fandom compared to the video games, and I doubt it would be used as the blueprint for any part of the upcoming movie.

Honestly, as a lifelong Nintendo fan, I have to admit I'm still coming to grips with the fact that this movie is even happening at all. Between that and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie potentially introducing even more characters who will get movies, I'm just choosing to be happy that fans are getting all these movies, which I never thought would happen a decade ago.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It may be a while before we know if Link speaks or not, but I'm excited for The Legend of Zelda movie's release in 2027 all the same. Here's hoping this upcoming video game adaptation doesn't disappoint because, if it's successful, it could open the door for plenty of sequels.