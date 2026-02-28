Ahead Of The Live-Action Legend Of Zelda Movie, Zelda’s Voice Actress Asked A Link-Related Question I Hadn't Thought Of
This is a valid point.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is finally in the works and, while fans likely still have a few questions about the plot, it does seem like the producers may be adapting the Breath of the Wild games. As such, I'm happy someone talked to the Zelda voice actress about the game, because she brought up a great Link-related question related to the film that I think is worth discussing.
Despite the Legend of Zelda franchise having existed for 40 years, Patricia Summersett only received the honor of being the first voice actress for Princess Zelda in 2017. IGN talked to Summersett about the upcoming movie, and she brought up a great point about Link's characterization that I honestly hadn't considered until now:
Can The Legend Of Zelda movie get weird and have an entire film where its lead character doesn't speak? Personally, I doubt it because, while Link doesn't speak in the games, the player is prompted to speak with responses on his behalf. That would lead me to believe that he does speak in general, despite not having a voice actor. With that, I'd be very surprised if the big-screen version of Link doesn't speak alongside Zelda.
Speaking of which, IGN also talked to Patricia Summersett about the Nintendo film casting British actress Bo Bragason as Zelda, possibly because of Patricia Summersett's decision to use an English accent for the character. Summersett, who is not from the UK, weighed in on that assumption as follows:
These comments does lead me to wonder, if Link has a voice, will he also be British? Or will The Legend of Zelda be like Star Wars, in that accents don't really matter because it's a fictional universe? How does one make these decisions to appease a passionate fanbase when there is no precedent to go off of?
I suppose there is precedence in Link talking, given the the short-lived animated adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. That said, the series isn't really something that holds as much appeal to the fandom compared to the video games, and I doubt it would be used as the blueprint for any part of the upcoming movie.
Honestly, as a lifelong Nintendo fan, I have to admit I'm still coming to grips with the fact that this movie is even happening at all. Between that and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie potentially introducing even more characters who will get movies, I'm just choosing to be happy that fans are getting all these movies, which I never thought would happen a decade ago.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It may be a while before we know if Link speaks or not, but I'm excited for The Legend of Zelda movie's release in 2027 all the same. Here's hoping this upcoming video game adaptation doesn't disappoint because, if it's successful, it could open the door for plenty of sequels.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.