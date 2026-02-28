90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Molly Atwood-Frank Responds To 'Completely False' Rumor About Forrest

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is in the back half of its season, and Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena have had a messy run of things ranging from her lying about her parents stealing money, to his mother's meltdown over their engagement, to the speculation that this whole storyline is fake. Amidst all of that, his mom, Molly Atwood-Frank, went online to dismiss at least one rumor floating around.

As the show continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule, Molly went to a popular 90 Day Fiancé fan page to directly address a rumor tied to Forrest's finances. After sharing proof of her identity with a photo of the family from her camera roll, she addressed the issue:

There is a completely false claim circulating that I am Forrest’s caregiver or that I receive or have received any kind of financial support or compensation from Forrest or Sheena. This is simply not true. Neither Dev nor I have ever been Forrest’s caregiver. The only caregiving we ever provided was when he was a minor, as any parent would. We worked very hard to raise him to be independent, and self sufficient and we are proud of him for achieving that. Forrest has lived on his own since he was 20.

For those who need to catch up, the original rumor was that Molly received money to be Forrest's caregiver, and that she was spending the money he received for disability. This gave the impression that she was more or less controlling every facet of his life, which would explain why she was so upset about him proposing to Sheena without her permission.

While Molly didn't respond to comments critical of her meddling in her adult son's life, she did insist that she or his stepfather never received any money for taking care of him. She shared the following and encouraged anyone who needed more information to reach out:

We have never received financial support, financial assistance, or any type of payment connected to Forrest — not from him, not for him, and not from anyone else on his behalf. Dev and I have always supported ourselves.I’ve seen a lot of posts filled with misinformation. Please don’t believe everything you read online. If you have questions, you can politely ask any of us — Forrest, Sheenbear, Dev or I — we will answer what we are able to without spoiling the show or violating agreements.

I guess it's good to lay a rumor to rest, though I kind of wish she had spoken to the ample evidence that Forrest visited Sheena's family in the Philippines long before filming began on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Of course, I'm sure evidence of TLC fabricating storylines probably falls under any NDA they signed, which she talked about in passing.

I can't say that I ever thought Forrest's mother was stealing his money, and I'm not sure how he would've afforded to live on his own if she did. He admitted on the show he doesn't currently have a job, which was one of the issues that Sheena's family had with him. Sheena's father felt it wasn't appropriate for him to have access to her bank account before they were married, especially when he didn't have a job.

Forrest did find a job after filming, and appears to work in a pharmacy. I'm happy to see that he found work, though I'm more invested in finding out whether or not he's convinced Sheena to come to the United States yet. If there's evidence out there she's already in the country, I haven't seen it yet!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Sign up for HBO Max right now to watch 90 Day Fiancé, and all of its spinoffs. Now is the time to jump in, especially with all the great movies and shows on the platform.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait for more from Forrest and Sheena at the tell-all, and to see if they'll appear in the franchise again in a future spinoff.