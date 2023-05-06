Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Son Louis Looked Bored At King Charles' Coronation, And The Internet Was Hilariously Here For It

Whether you’re a 5-year-old or an adult I imagine sitting through a ceremony that is hours long while also dealing with heaps of pomp and circumstance is exhausting, and at times boring. Well, as many tuned in for King Charles’ coronation , they took notice of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis who looked incredibly bored during his grandfather's big day. As the event continued the internet fell in love with the youngsters' priceless reactions, and they posted about how they are hilariously here for them.

During King Charles’ coronation, Prince Louis was seen with his sister Princess Charlotte, and viewers tuning into the ceremony on the 2023 TV schedule couldn’t help but notice the little royal let out a massive yawn while his grandfather was in the midst of his big moment. @MatthewRimmer took to Twitter to post about this funny instance, posting:

Prince Louis: Meme King. #Yawn #Coronation

In the little prince’s defense, he’s five, and I feel like sitting through a ceremony as long and formal as the coronation had to be difficult. Not long after Louis was seen yawning, he left the ceremony a bit early, because, as royal reporter Omid Scobie speculated for ET , the prince was “restless” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, and you know, again, he’s 5, sitting still is hard.

Prince Louis returned later in the ceremony, sitting next to his sister once again, and one viewer made the hilarious comment that the two siblings, kind of resembled David and Alexis from the episode of Schitt’s Creek where David gets married. @RohitaKadambi tweeted about the seemingly bored siblings, posting:

“It’s not a wedding dress, David. It's a white, floor-length gown. It's very different…it came with a headdress”- Alexis Rose

Admittedly, I cackled when I saw this post, partly because of Charlotte's white dress, but also because I could totally see the two young siblings having some sort of conversation that’s completely unrelated to the ceremony. The interactions between Charlotte and Louis seemed to be a real highlight for many, as they also took notice of how they were acting on the balcony after the coronation. @ChristinsQueens had a hilarious reaction to Louis' little, seemingly bored, wave, posting:

„Waving, just waving … 👋🏻.“👀 „Ok, Charlotte stopped … .“„Stops.“🎥 ARD#Coronation pic.twitter.com/x4Y3jB9DBuMay 6, 2023 See more

Prince Louis continued to steal the show, as ITV News caught a video of him acting silly on the balcony, check it out:

Prince Louis stealing the show as the royal family watches the #coronation flypast over Buckingham Palace https://t.co/UjObJnhUV0 pic.twitter.com/XbHtPvwr6IMay 6, 2023 See more

I don’t know what was going on in this kid's head, but he seemed to be thoroughly entertained by his own thoughts as he tried to fend off boredom. Others also loved this moment, and Louis’ blank-faced, two-handed wave from the balcony, as @LoulaQ tweeted:

Very much here for Prince Louis’ waving style #Coronation pic.twitter.com/rxtisW6xRnMay 6, 2023 See more

@HuertDeAuteuil also loved this clip of the prince waving, referencing his hilarious actions from the last time he stood on the balcony, the posted:

New Prince Louis meme just dropped

Others were utterly charmed by the 5-year-old's irresistibly adorable actions, which may have likely stemmed from him being bored out of his mind. @RoyallyBelle_ captured at least what I was thinking about all these funny moments, as they posted:

Never change, Prince Louis😂 #Coronation

I agree, I also hope we get more A+ content from the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, because for all of us, his reactions make these ceremonies much more entertaining.