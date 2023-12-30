A Quantum Leap Star Talks About Season 2's Big Reveal For Ben, And Hints At Character Who Could Be A Key Factor

Quantum Leap Season 2 closed out its first batch of episodes with a significant reveal but shared little details on what it could mean for the rest of the season. Fortunately, a star of the NBC series was able to provide a little insight, which will reassure those anxious about how Ben will react when he learns Tom might've found a way for him to return to his present timeline. A key character could also play a factor in all of that, based on what this star had to say.

Nanrisa Lee took some time to chat with TVLine about Season 2 of Quantum Leap and the potential game-changer that there may be a viable way to send Ben back to the present timeline. Lee confirmed that this won't be a storyline that'll get wrapped up swiftly and, in teasing a resolution, she said:

I think when you have that kind of information, we’re going to see what’s at the end of that. Nobody’s going to shelve that. This is the point of what we’ve all been trying to do since Ben left; we’re just trying to get [him] home. We’ll see if it works.

As mentioned by the star, a big part of the series has revolved around the quest to get Ben Song back home. It would be silly if the characters didn't at least try this method, though I do wonder what the plan is here. After all, if Ben returns home, Quantum Leap would effectively end as a show, right?

Not necessarily, as I theorized that the ability to bring Ben back could change how Quantum Leap works going forward, from a stakes perspective. For example, every episode must end with Ben's success, or he'll risk being trapped in that time period indefinitely. If the program had a way to pull him back regardless of his completion status, it would raise the stakes of the episodic stories and mean that the character could fail to save the day on occasion and alter the universe in upsetting ways.

It's also possible that after his big moment with Hannah, Ben may not be so keen on returning to the present. He's in love with her and, now that Addison has moved on with Tom, he may be more interested in trying to figure out a future with Hannah, if possible. Nanrisa Lee didn't have much to say about Ben's future with Hannah, but she did drop the hint that Eliza Taylor's Season 2 character could play a more significant role here than previously assumed:

Hannah is there for a purpose. There’s a reason why this keeps happening, They have developed a love for each other and that is a certain aspect of it, but in the larger perspective, I think it’s bigger than that and we’ll see what happens.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Quantum Leap co-showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris, Gero hinted at Hannah's significance. At the time, however, we didn't know that Tom would find a way to bring Ben back. So it seemed that the assertion that Ben and Hannah were linked was due to their romance was the only reason Ziggy kept pulling them together. Is it possible that Ben divulging the secrets of the program to Hannah will encourage the scientist to seek out a way to save him?

The only thing I know for sure is with Addison and Ben back on good terms, we need something else to carry the main plot along. The notion of Hannah being the key to Ben's return home would make for a great development, assuming it is possible.

There's also the fact that if Quantum Leap can bring back people from leaps, Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett could be brought back as well. Bakula decided not to be a part of the series before it started, though many in the series have confirmed they'd love to see him included. We also know the series won't recast Bakula's character, so could an even bigger reveal come later should the team crack the code to bring back the Leapers? We'll just have to wait and see.

Quantum Leap returns with new episodes on NBC in 2024 and hopefully, more answers than the questions it left fans with following the midseason finale. Catch up on the season right now with a Peacock subscription, and don't risk missing out on one of the best sci-fi shows to hit network TV in some time.