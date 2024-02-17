Queen Latifah Nearly Got Dolly Parton To Guest Star On The Equalizer, And I’m Feeling So Much FOMO

As TV comes back in full swing, Queen Latifah is gearing up for the return of her CBS series The Equalizer. The rap icon has acted and collaborated with multiple heavyweights over her decades-long career. So, of course, this advantage lends itself to possible guest stars for the network TV drama. One of those possible guest stars could’ve been country music legend Dolly Parton. After learning about this missed opportunity, I’m feeling so much FOMO.

Right before The Equalizer returns for its fourth season on the 2024 TV schedule, ET caught up with Queen Latifah to learn more about the upcoming season. The subject of guest stars for the CBS drama came up as she teased viewers will get more of what they love from the series. The rapper-turned-actor revealed she also came close to reuniting with Parton, saying:

I would love to get Dolly Parton on this show. We came very close to being able to make it happen last year. So, I don't know if we'll be able to do it this year, but I would love to get Dolly on.

I’m so heartbroken. I would’ve loved to see Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton together on the screen again after starring in 2012’s Joyful Noise. Getting Parton would’ve been great since they played so well together in the musical comedy. Parton’s appearance would’ve been another amazing guest star for the series after scoring Jada Pinkett Smith and Kelly Rowland in prior seasons. Latifah seemed amped about reuniting with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as she recalled their time in the 2012 film, saying:

We did a movie together called Joyful Noise, and she was just the most amazing person. She's just a real down-to-earth, cool person who's inspired me since I was a little girl.... she kicks butt, too. She's just as funky as anybody. So, I would love to get Dolly on here. I'll just put it out there. That's my girl. I just love her.

Working with Dolly Parton seemed like a dream come true. Of course, this revelation wasn’t surprising given Parton’s kind and giving reputation. I hope Queen Latifah and CBS will be able to convince the Grammy winner to do a guest spot. It would be nice to see the music icon back on the screen again after popping up in sporadic TV cameos in recent years. Maybe Parton could have a substantive role where she and Robyn McCall get to interact.

However, making the guest role a possibility might be hard as both women are busy. Queen Latifah has The Equalizer Season 4 premiere to worry about, which will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on February 18. Meanwhile, Dolly Parton’s music career hit a new level as she secured her highest-charting album, a new collaboration with goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and caused online discourse over her much-criticized Thanksgiving NFL performance.

While we hope for these two icons to reunite someday on The Equalizer, make sure to check out our TV schedule to see what other season premieres are coming up.