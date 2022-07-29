Why The Orville Had To Move A Set Across The Country To Make That Dolly Parton Cameo Happen
By Mick Joest published
It was worth it.
The Orville: New Horizons delivered just about the most mind-blowing cameo in science fiction since politician Stacey Abrams appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, and that seemed like it’d be hard to top. Country singing icon Dolly Parton played herself in the recent episode “Midnight Blue,” which is something I’m not sure Hulu subscribers saw coming. It may not be something the crew even saw happening at one point, considering – as the director shared with CinemaBlend – they had to move a set across the country to make it happen.
I had the honor of speaking to The Orville’s Jon Cassar, who split directing duties of Season 3 with Seth MacFarlane and personally helmed the episode “Midnight Blue.” Given the substantial cameo, I had to ask him about working with Dolly Parton (who manages to stay busy in unexpected ways these days). He explained how great it was to work with her and the challenges in pulling it off during the era of COVID restrictions. Cassar broke down the experience and how they built and shipped half of a Hollywood set across the country specifically for her scene:
The Orville: New Horizons moved a set from Los Angeles all the way to Nashville so that Dolly Parton could do her pivotal scene in which a historical hologram of herself swayed the Moclan Haveena to come clean about breaking the treaty in order to protect Topa. It was a surreal scene to see to witness, considering Parton isn’t exactly someone commonly associated with science fiction, but that made it all the more incredible to see.
Jon Cassar continued on with the story about the scene, which was filmed in two different places. Only Dolly Parton’s bit of the conversation filmed in Nashville, but Cassar explained that she did allow actress Rena Owen to come anyway so they could work on the scene together:
It all sounds like a tremendous amount of work that the casual viewer wouldn't know about if Jon Cassar and others weren’t telling the story of the lengths The Orville crew went to make it happen. It certainly would’ve been much easier to scrap the idea and replace Dolly Parton with someone else, so fans should appreciate the scene that much more.
No doubt some of The Orville fans are interested in the work it took to get Dolly Parton in the episode, but obviously, many also want to know what it was like filming with the country singer. Jon Cassar didn’t exactly shock with his response and confirmed that Parton was as warm and professional as fans might expect:
The Orville: New Horizons is nearly finished with Season 3, and after that, fans will wait and see if they watched and supported the show enough for Hulu to greenlight it for Season 4. After the massive universe-changing events of the penultimate episode, I know I’m hoping to see it happen, but only time will tell.
Fans can catch up on The Orville: New Horizons right now by streaming Seasons 1-3 over on Hulu (opens in new tab). The series will also arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 10th, which should be a great opportunity for new audiences to check it out.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.