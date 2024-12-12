32 Side-Characters From TV And Movies That We Ended Up Loving More Than The Main

Alright, we always end up loving the side characters. While they may technically be part of the main cast of movies and TV shows, they are not the main characters that we are all supposed to follow. And yet, somehow, we always end up liking them more than the person we are supposed to pick the most – and here are just some of the classics that I need to bring up.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Frozone (The Incredibles)

When it comes to the best Pixar movies , The Incredibles tops the list, but you want to know who’s even better than the titular family? Their best friend, Frozone, another superhero with ice powers. Granted, he only has a little bit of screen time in comparison to most, but it’s thanks to his hilarious nature, and Samuel L. Jackson’s excellent voice-acting that makes him a fan-favorite.

(Image credit: HBO)

NoHo Hank (Barry)

I think there are a lot of characters in the Barry cast that you could like way more than Barry himself, but the best example is NoHo Hank. I wrote a whole article about why NoHo Hank became one of my favorite TV characters ever since I watched Barry, and I still think he’s utterly hilarious.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Megan (Bridesmaids)

The Bridesmaids cast is filled to the brim with comedic talent, but let’s be honest – when we think of Bridesmaids, we think of Melissa McCarthy, and when we think of her, we think of Megan, the character that made her famous. She’s hilarious, and because of her role, she earned an Academy Award nomination.

(Image credit: AMC)

Mike (Breaking Bad)

The Breaking Bad cast is filled to the brim with characters that are morally grey in every sense of the word, but Mike is one of those that you can’t help but love way more than Walter. He’s calm under pressure, has this stoic thing going on about him, and has appeared in both the mainline series and Better Call Saul.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Zuko (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Do I even need to say it? Zuko is the most-loved character in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Zuko’s character arc is one of the best on television, and I have always been a Zuko lover because of it. Heck, I’ll rewatch the show specifically for him, not really for Aang anymore.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Amy (Pitch Perfect)

Amy, otherwise known as Fat Amy, felt like she was going to be a punching bag in the first Pitch Perfect film, but she ended up becoming one of the best parts. Rebel Wilson’s iconic performance, the hilarious singer showcased someone who was unashamedly herself and spoke her mind, and we loved her for that.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rosa Diaz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

There are so many side characters where, at first, they look like they are the epitome of “jerk” or could probably beat you up. Rosa is definitely the latter, but she secretly has the biggest heart of gold, and out of everyone on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast , she’s the person I connected to the most on the show.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rizzo (Grease)

Grease is overrated, and I stand by that even now because I personally can’t stand Danny or Sandy. But you know who I can? Rizzo. She has depth, emotion, and the voice to match. Sure, the actress does not look like she belongs in high school, but who really does in this film?

(Image credit: AMC)

Daryl Dixon (The Walking Dead)

Obviously, I had to put Daryl Dixon on here. I’m pretty sure that he became the entire show once Rick left the series. He has his spinoff now called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. There was a whole campaign that said “If Daryl Dies, We Riot.” Heck, the character wasn’t even part of the main cast in Season 1 until Norman Reedus turned him into the loveable redneck that we all know him as today.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ian Malcolm (Jurassic Park)

Jurassic Park is a quintessential ‘90s film, but I’m going to be honest and say most of the characters in there, to me, are forgettable. You watch the movie for the fantastic dinosaurs and epic action. But you want to know who isn’t? Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum. But that’s not fair, because Jeff Goldblum makes every side character better than the main one.

(Image credit: Disney)

Genie (Aladdin)

Arguably one of Robin Williams’ best movies , Aladdin is a great Disney princess flick, but every time I think of it, I think of the Genie. He’s hyper, hilarious, and a great friend to Aladdin, even when Aladdin treats him selfishly at one point. You can’t get enough of him.

(Image credit: Max)

Urkel (Family Matters)

There are certain iconic TV shows that you know about just from a particular character. Urkel is the definition of that with Family Matters. Sure, I loved the hilarious sitcom for years, but the first thing that comes to my mind whenever it pops up is Urkel’s famous catchphrase, “Did I do that?”

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Emily (The Devil Wears Prada)

The Devil Wears Prada cast is filled to the absolute brim with stars, but when you watch it, it’s really Emily Blunt’s character, Emily, that steals the show and her absolute love of fashion and all things Miranda Priestly. It’s actually amazing to think back on this film because this is the movie that made Emily Blunt into a household name because of how amazing she was in this role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Titus (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

I will always love Titus in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. There was just something about this fabulous man that I could not get enough of, and I wanted so much more from him. I will never forgive Netflix for canceling this show. Titus Burgess (the actor behind the character) portrayed him so well, and I just need to see more.

(Image credit: HBO)

Brienne Of Tarth (Game Of Thrones)

The Game of Thrones cast is ridiculously huge, so it’s almost impossible to pick side-characters that outshone the core six – Daenerys, Jon, Sansa, Tyrion, Jaime, and Cersei, because those were the ones we cared about. But in terms of side characters that surrounded their stories, there’s no one better than Brienne of Tarth. She was strong, fought for what she believed in, and arguably had one of the best endings out of everyone on this show.

(Image credit: Miramax)

O’Ren Ishii (Kill Bill)

I am an avid lover of Kill Bill because I adore watching women kick butt. If we’re being honest, I always rewatch the fight between Black Mamba and O’Ren Ishii. She is just so awesome, and her fighting style gives me chills every single time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Troy And Abed (Community)

The Community cast is excellent, but let’s be honest here - Jeff, as a main character, is pretty boring, but it’s all the side characters around him that make him great, and Troy and Abed are the definition of that. Their friendship is iconic, but it wasn’t the same when Donald Glover left the series.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dwight Schrute (The Office)

There are plenty of side characters in The Office that could make this list, but I think the biggest one is Dwight Schrute. The weird office worker had a certain charm about him that everyone loved—and I think it’s really in part to Rainn Wilson’s great performance of him.

(Image credit: CBS)

Fonzie (Happy Days)

He is the definition of a side-character-turned-fan-favorite. He was a side character until fans ended up loving him so much that the show turned him into a main character for Happy Days. Granted, they ended up doing too much, and it ruined his character – hence the phrase, ‘jumping the shark’ was born – but still. It’s a great example.

(Image credit: Sony)

Lisa (Girl, Interrupted)

Girl, Interrupted is a very serious movie that is tough to watch, but there’s no denying the excellent performances. Winona Ryder is terrific as the main character, but let’s be truthful here – Angelina Jolie as Lisa stole the show and then some. There’s no beating her.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Sam (The Lord Of The Rings)

While Frodo is the main character in The Lord of the Rings, everyone talks about Sam. He’s a great friend to Fordo, but he’s also kind, loyal, and utterly wholesome in comparison to everything else in the movies.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bronn (Game Of Thrones)

There are so many side characters in Game of Thrones, but the one I have to point out that I love so much is Bronn. I feel like we always forget he’s there, but when he’s on screen, he just steals every scene he’s in. He’s hilarious, doesn’t hold back what he wants to say, and is a great fighter. You can’t help but love him.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Yelena (Black Widow)

Okay, so maybe this is a slight stretch, but I think when Black Widow came out, so many people had already moved past Natasha dying in Avengers: Endgame that it was hard to connect with her in this new film. But you want to know who people are really connected with? Yelena, Natasha’s adoptive sister, ended up becoming a tremendous character, and people wish to be back in the MCU. It catapulted Florence Pugh’s career.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Schmidt (New Girl)

The New Girl cast has so many great characters, but I’m going to be honest and say that Schmidt is undoubtedly my favorite. Jess is great and all but I don’t find myself laughing uncontrollably when she’s on-screen – I’m rooting for my man Schmidt and how he somehow comes up with the most hilarious moments that make me snicker.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dionne (Clueless)

Clueless is a great ‘90s film, but Cher is one of those characters that you either love or hate because of how she acts. However, the one person I think we can all agree with is fantastic: Dionne, played by the impeccable Stacey Dash. She’s a fashionista who sticks by Cher’s side, and you have to respect that.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Grogu (The Mandalorian)

Alright, so I do love Din Djarin, and I will legit support anything that man does, but it wasn’t his face plastered everywhere after the first season of The Mandalorian – it was Grogu, who was first known as Baby Yoda. And, I mean, he is pretty cute, so I can’t really complain.

(Image credit: FX)

Darius (Atlanta)

Atlanta is a series that toed the line between drama and comedy during its four-season run, but one of the best characters that fit in with both of those was Darius. Played by Lakeith Stanfield, Darius is calm, if not a little weird, but does it so well and with a smooth nature.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Steve (Stranger Things)

It would be an absolute travesty if I did not include Steve Harrington on this list. He’s Steve—you know, the babysitter of all these kids, and will legit do anything to protect him? His character growth is impeccable, and I will stand by him until the end of this show. Joe Keery plays him so well.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Levi Ackerman (Attack On Titan)

There are so many side characters in anime in general that people love more than the main character, but my top pick has to go to Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan. If you know, you know. But if you don’t, he’s literally coined Humanity’s Strongest Soldier and proves it several times throughout the course of the series, and yet, behind his stoic nature, he is a good (if not morally grey) man. And fans eat that stuff up -- including myself.

(Image credit: The CW)

Lexa (The 100)

As someone who was a devout fan of The 100 for many years, I don’t think any other side character came along that changed the game quite like Lexa did. Not only was she badass, but she ended up becoming a love interest for the main character, which spawned an entire shipping war, which was a time to be alive. She was only in this show for a few seasons, but she made her impact.

(Image credit: NBC)

April Ludgate (Parks And Recreation)

The Parks and Recreation cast is hilarious in so many ways, but of course, I have to point out April Ludgate, played by the hysterical Aubrey Plaza. There was just something about her deadpan responses and the way she reacted to everything that made her the best character on this show. I would watch a whole spinoff of her.

(Image credit: AMC)

Negan (The Walking Dead)

While Negan is no doubt a very complex villain-turned-antihero by the end of The Walking Dead, there is no denying that people loved him. I swear, fans were rooting for him to win in that war during Seasons 7 and 8, and honestly, I think it’s because Jeffrey Dean Morgan portrayed him so well. And he continues to do so in The Walking Dead: Dead City. You can’t beat Negan.

There are so many great side characters out there that I might have missed, but these are certainly my favorites. Now, we have to have a little marathon to enjoy all of them in their splendor once again.