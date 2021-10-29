Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested Ahead Of Festival Performance, Could Face Life In Prison

If you weren't singing along to “Trap Queen” in 2014, then I honestly don't know what you were doing. The smash hit catapulted its singer/rapper Fetty Wap into prominence, which he followed up with other chart-topping songs like “679,” “My Way” and “Jimmy Choo.” He released his second studio album, The Butterfly Effect, on October 22. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Fetty Wap was arrested on October 28 just prior to a festival performance, and the severity of his charges could actually mean serious time in prison.

Fetty Wap was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in Queens, New York on October 28 at Citi Field, alongside several big names like 50 Cent, Gucci Mane, as well as Lil Uzi Vert and more. According to TMZ, though, the FBI took him into custody on federal drug charges before he could do so. Legal documents obtained by the outlet evidently claim that Fetty Wap and unnamed accomplices distributed more than 100 kilos of hardcore drugs, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl pills, and crack cocaine, across the New York and New Jersey area from the West Coast.

The federal agents are said to have obtained weapons and $1.5 million in cash during the official investigation. The rapper's attorney, Navarro Gray, said in a statement to TMZ, that they hoped it was a "big misunderstanding" and things could be cleared up "expeditiously." Yet the unsealed indictment, as reported by CNN, indicates that Fetty Wap is officially charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

This makes for Fetty Wap’s second arrest in recent years. In 2017, he was hit with multiple charges pertaining to drunk driving and reckless endangerment. With these new allegations, however, his outlook looks very bleak if convicted. According to the Bukh Law Firm, in New York, a Class A-1 felony drug trafficking offense could mean facing the maximum sentence of 25 years to life (depending on one's record and the amount of drugs involved).

The MTV Video Music Award winner’s catalog is in fact littered with references to drug dealing, with “Trap Queen” itself about a girlfriend who deals and cooks crack cocaine. In an interview with The Guardian back in 2016, he shared how he was “lucky to have a carpet” to even sleep on in his teen years when he dropped out of high school to start dealing.

Despite building up a decent rap resume and life for himself since then, Fetty Wap has been sued countless times for copyright infringement and defamation. He also has had troubles elsewhere in the relationship department. He notoriously appeared on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during his rocky relationship with Masika Kalysha, and then later on the New York spinoff when he dated Alexis Skyy. His latest album that he's been promoting is an ode to his and Turquoise Miami’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, who tragically passed away in July.

The current legal situation looks pretty serious, but Fetty Wap still has four other kids to take care of. Concerning them, a hefty prison sentence would be terrible, to say the least. Only time will tell what's next for him.