What It's Like To Spend Time In Jail With Diddy, According To Someone Who Did It

Ahead of P. Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial, he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center located in Brooklyn. Various reports have surfaced over the past several months, and they’ve included alleged details about the mogul’s time behind bars. Sources indicate that the 55-year-old rapper – whose real name is Sean Combs – has been having a rough time amid his incarceration. Now, another inmate from the facility is speaking about what it’s actually like to serve time alongside Diddy.

Several high-profile inmates are being held at MDC Brooklyn right now, with one being Sam Bankman-Fried. Founder of cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering in 2023 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Amid his attempts to overturn his conviction, the 33-year-old former CEO spoke with Tucker Carlson (via YouTube), who asked about Bankman-Fried’s experiences with Diddy. The ex-tech entrepreneur spoke about that and prison in general:

Obviously, I’ve only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison, and he’s been kind to people in the unit. He’s been kind to me. It’s a position no one wants to be in. Obviously, he doesn’t, I don’t. As you said, it’s sort of a soul-crushing place for the world, in general. What we see are just the people that are around us on the inside than who we are on the outside.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024, and he’s facing federal charges of racketeering, arson and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he’s also denied wrongdoing when it comes to the lawsuits he’s facing. A number of plaintiffs, many of which are represented by attorney Tony Buzzbee, have accused him of sexual assault, sex-trafficking, violence and more.

The “Last Night” performer’s legal team has been making efforts to argue his case. Earlier in April, the lawyers filed new paperwork in order to prevent the alleged details in the lawsuits from being used as evidence during the trial. The attorneys argue that “the government should not be permitted to pollute the trial with decades of dirt and invite a conviction based on propensity evidence.” It remains to be seen whether the court will accept that filing.

In the meantime, it’s been reported that throughout his time at MDC, Diddy has been communicating with lawyers quite often. He also apparently does work on a laptop, which doesn’t have access to wi-fi. Inmates in the facilities have limits on their communication with the outside world, with phone calls being capped at 15 minutes. However, Diddy did speak to Kanye West by telephone, and that conversation eventually went viral.

Aside from Sam Bankman-Fried, Luigi Mangione – the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – is being held at the same facility. Mangione is reportedly being kept in a different unit, though a source reported months ago that he and Puff would “be on the same floor together at some point.” There’s also another connection between Mangione and Sean Combs, as they’re both represented by lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether Diddy’s lawyers will be successful in arguing his case remains to be seen. At this point, what we do know, though, is that Diddy’s trial will start on May 5 in New York. In the meantime, he’ll be in a position in which he’ll continue to rub shoulders with Sam Bankman-Fried and more.