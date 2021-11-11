Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley Shares More Harrowing Details About Home Invasion
The Real Housewives star faced down a seemingly horrendous situation.
A few days prior to Halloween, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley had the scare of her life. It was reported at the time that multiple males had entered her Encino home, held her at gunpoint and robbed her of several expensive items. In the wake of the home invasion, which is still under an active police investigation for the suspects, the Bravo star is opening up about more of that night's disturbing details.
In her first public statement, Dorit Kemsley had confirmed that her husband was out of town but her two children (ages 5 and 7) were both present during the incident. Fortunately, though, the kids remained asleep and no one was physically harmed. However, when speaking with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Teddi Mellencamp for Extra, Kemsley shared that the encounter was much more harrowing than was previously thought. She said,
Dorit Kemsley continued that she stayed “very calm” because the robbers were “very panicked.” In fact, she stated that it “could have gone a lot worse” than it did. The LAPD has since released security footage of the home invasion suspects. They said in their statement that the suspects were two males who entered the house by breaking a sliding glass window, with a third being the getaway driver.
Teddi Mellencamp had accused another Bravo alum of leading the perpetrators straight to Dorit Kemsley's address, which she seemed to stand by during the Extra interview. She also shared that she and and Erika Jayne had forced Kemsley to go out for a night of dancing and fun recently in an effort to get her out of the house amidst the drama.
It is possible fans will see footage of recent events, too, because the two friends confirmed that Dorit Kemsley has since also jumped back into filming for the next season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kemsley said she was grateful for the support of her co-stars but that it was going to be a lengthy “process” of healing. She continued,
The telling of these events alone sounds very frightening, to say the least. To have lived through it is another thing entirely. I, for one, know that I could not have been calm like Dorit Kemsley if put in the same situation, but thankfully she kept her head and was able to think of her children during a terrifying experience.
