Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Fans Are Divided Over Erika Jayne Defending Herself During Reunions

Erika Jayne’s legal and marital troubles have been the major focal point of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11. But her attempts at addressing the situation left both her co-stars and viewers somewhat confused. The four-part reunion was supposed to tie up at least a few of those loose ends. However, with the last reunion now on the books, fans are seemingly divided between feeling angry, astonished, and still confused by Erika Jayne’s continued defense of herself.

In recent months, Erika Jayne has been accused by the trustee in her husband's Chapter 7 bankruptcy case of culpability. They in fact claim that she knowingly spent close to $20 million of money meant for Tom Girardi's clients. At the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, though, Erika Jayne claimed that transfer didn't actually take place and, when pushed further, even got defensive. She sarcastically wondered if the lawyers and secretaries involved at Girardi’s law firm should be “clawed back” as well. On Twitter, some fans flat out accused Erika Jayne of lying, while others took to roasting her apparent lack of empathy. See this viewer’s reaction:

“My husband is defrauding widows and orphans, how does that make ME feel??? WHAT ABOUT MEEEEEEEEEEEEE?????” -Erika Jayne #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/7Te2cyPRwMOctober 28, 2021 See more

Another hot button issue from Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been co-star Sutton Stracke being the only one to directly question Erika Jayne about her alleged involvement. It only seemed to worsen at the reunion, with Erika Jayne calling Stracke a “bitchy fucking cunt,” yet saying she had only been using “slang” when threatening Stracke with legal action earlier in the season. Many online have suggested that the other castmates on the show are afraid to likewise stand up to the controversial reality star. But others seem to think Erika Jayne’s “Ice Queen” bravado is just that:

#ErikaJayne is all bark and no bite. She’s lost all credibility. I laugh when she tries to get tough or lashes out empty threats to her co-stars. She’s a small town girl. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/73EsTSNjUiNovember 3, 2021 See more

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, there are a few Bravo fans who are in Erika Jayne’s corner. At the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunions, she was frank that there were some things she couldn't talk about publicly but that she was trying to give at least some clarity, despite running the risk of her words being taking the wrong way. It's a hard line to toe, of being honest and legally liable on a reality show. As one Twitter supporter put it,

I truly dont get how her supposed 'girl friends' don’t believe her- they all should understand her situation but what irks me when they act like- SHE CAN COMMENT ON ANY OF IT. This is ongoing litigation.. not a fun girls trip

Overall, though, the main takeaway from the last of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunions has only been more confusion. Erika Jayne told yet another slightly different version of the armed robbery/car accident stories. Lisa Rinna could definitively say why she backed Erika Jayne but not Lisa Vanderpump or countless other friends in the past during tough situations. Not to mention, Erika Jayne indicated that she does communicate with Tom Girardi on the phone – despite claiming otherwise during the season and Girardi’s own recent comments about her knowledge. About all the narratives at play, one fan joked,

Following the Tom Girardi con and the truth behind the end of his marriage to Erika has required understanding legal docs, decoding vague explanations, researching text message screen shots, burglary records, google maps, and weather reports. #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion #erikajayne

Currently, Erika Jayne's legal situation is still very much precarious and potentially costly. A lot of viewers are also calling for her time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to come to an end. Judging by her harsh reactions to executive producer/host Andy Cohen during the reunions, it very well could be the end.