Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais Responds To Rumors That Dorit Kemsley Faked Home Invasion

Only a few hours after the third Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special aired on Bravo, headliner Dorit Kemsley was at her home in Encino when robbers broke in. It has come out since that they had smashed through a sliding glass window and took several valuables whilst Kemsley's two children were sleeping not too far away. According to reports, the reality star was also held at gunpoint, but the LAPD has yet to confirm or deny it. In the wake of the home invasion, some online made the suggestion that Kemsley might have been faking the incident, and co-star Garcelle Beauvais is coming to her aid.

The fake-out rumors in question seem to have been exasperated after Dorit Kemsley's most recent public statement on the robbery. She confided in an interview with her former RHBH castmate, Teddi Mellencamp, that she was threatened and had to literally beg for her life. One would think such a horrifying account couldn’t possibly be staged but, to others, it was a good story and only that. LAPD have released security footage in an effort to catch the suspects involved, so the rumors are obviously debunked. But for added measure, Garcelle Beauvais flat-out told ET Online that the possibility isn't rational. She said:

You know, there's always conspiracy theories, but I feel like she wouldn't have done that with her kids in the house, if she were to do it, I don't think she would've chosen with the kids in the house.

Following the home invasion, though, Dorit Kemsley immediately took up filming the upcoming twelfth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The same lineup of ladies from last season are reportedly still involved, including Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne – with one particular personality seemingly on the outs. Beauvais stated that she herself wouldn't have “thrown” herself in so quickly to Bravo drama, if she went through something like Kemsley. But she continued that the robbery has actually made her change a few things in her own life, saying:

I think it's really shook us all. I don't want to post in real-time anymore. I'm getting more security at my house. I'm leery of what I share now. It's different. You know, times are tough. People are desperate, and it's scary. It's really scary.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast are, in fact, rallying around their friend in support. During Dorit Kemsley's conversation with Teddi Mellencamp, she shared that they and Erika Jayne went out for a night of fun to combat the terrifying circumstances recently. Likewise, co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff told ET Online that she's trying to be gentle with Kemsley in order to “make her feel as safe as possible.”

There have indeed been some accusations made that a former Real Housewives star might have some culpability in how the robbery went down. Hopefully, we’ll find out more word on that sometime before Beverly Hills airs its next season. And while we wait, we can only hope that the series star and her children are continuing to move past the incident.