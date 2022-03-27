Real Housewives Of New York Alum Bethenny Frankel Has An On-Brand Response To The Reboot News

Andy Cohen dropped the biggest news of Real Housewives franchise history last week. Not only is the New York spinoff getting completely rebooted with a new cast, but it’s also getting an offshoot that will solely focus on all-star veterans from seasons past. One name in particular, Bethenny Frankel, has been brought up in conjunction with the latter concept – and of course, she has a very on-brand response to the hoopla.

In the wake of the upset, E! News did a definitive ranking of all the Real Housewives alums from each and every spinoff over the last 16 years. (Yes, all 135 of them.) And lo and behold, look who got the coveted number one spot – Bethenny Frankel, the Skinnygirl CEO known for her razor-sharp criticism and sarcasm. The 51-year-old ran the gamut of drama during the first three seasons of RHNY, as well as during her return stint from 2015 to 2019, making her prime material for the upcoming spinoff. On her TikTok, however, Frankel not-so-surprisingly mimed that the ranking/reboot idea are “very fucking boring.” See here:

Ouchhhh. She has indeed been frank in the past about her animosity toward the franchise that brought her notoriety. Specifically, after the release of the Bravo-sanctioned Real Housewives tell-all book, the New York native blasted it as being “more stories about women trashing women.” And apparently, she feels the same to this day, as seen by the mocking, “fake” comparisons to Barbie being made in the TikTok video.

Clearly, Bethenny Frankel thinks it all is just silliness now that she’s on the other side of the Bravo screen, and maybe it is. The reality star-turned-businesswoman has in fact been doing very important humanitarian work since leaving The Real Housewives of New York. Amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis of late, Frankel shared on Twitter that her non-profit BStrong is on track to surpass $100 million in aid and refugee assistance thus far.

Nevertheless, we watch what we watch on TV! Some are very invested in finance or sports figures. I just happen to pay close attention to Real Housewives rankings like these, truth be told, and I’m a little confused... Sure, the starlet at the number one spot is understandable, but Jen Shah below Heather Thomson? Dolores Catania below Crystal Kung Minkoff? It’s chaos, I tell you!

The Real Housewives Ranking Hints At Potential Spinoff Line-Up

Regardless, the list does give some indication about which Real Housewives of New York alum may be considered for the legacy spinoff. (Not Bethenny Frankel, obviously, and neither Carole Radziwill who has a similarly harsh view of the show.) Most from the Season 13 cast (who did not get together for a reunion) are in the top 10 and will likely be brought into the next iteration, including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps. (The last of whom has been weathering some fallout from her drunken bar night antics recently.)

I personally would love to see Dorinda Medley again, too, but we’ll leave it up to Bravo, as always. Just saying, though, even if Bethenny Frankel is considered the best of Real Housewives’ best, someone else was in fact considered the most successful housewife overall to date… Take that as you will, and catch up on previous seasons of the fast-evolving show with a Hulu subscription!