Real Housewives Of New York Is Being Completely Rebooted While Also Getting An All-Star Spinoff

In 2021, Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York concluded in both controversy and confusion. Not only did on-air discussions about race prompt low ratings and a wide range of reactions from viewers, but the reunion was cancelled outright as well. Lately, the Bravo network has made another unheard-of call in regards to the beleaguered reality series: it’s getting completely rebooted. In fact, RHONY will simultaneously be getting an all-star spinoff as well.

Andy Cohen Talks Real Housewives Of New York 2.0

And by completely rebooted, we do mean completely rebooted. Executive producer and reunion host Andy Cohen told Variety that the network recognized how it was at a “crossroads” with the show. The powers that be ultimately decided that the upcoming fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New York will be a “real gift to the fans” in the form of a totally new lineup of castmates. Cohen shared:

There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.

This marks the first time that an entire cast in the franchise has been replaced in the span of one season to the next. However, does this moratorium include Season 13 newcomer Eboni K. Williams, who was the show’s first Black cast member? Andy Cohen claimed that Williams’ presence on the reboot was not out of the question. Apparently, if she and some of her real inner circle are interested, all they need to do is hit up Bravo to be considered. But Cohen also made clear that the show will likely be a “rainbow” showcase of New York City’s true diversity.

The Real Housewives of New York Reboot Will Be Followed Closely By Its Spinoff

All the familiar faces aren’t entirely being cast off from Bravo, though. The super producer further revealed to the outlet that a second New York project is in the works – tentatively being called RHONY: Throwback and RHONY: Legacy – that isn’t bound for Bravo itself but likely for a streaming platform like Peacock. (Much like how RHOM Real Housewives of Miami returned for Season 4, after a lengthy hiatus, solely on Peacock.) And it looks like only the all-stars are being considered for the spinoff, with the talk show host stating:

Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account. And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history … It’s organic, you know? They were in each other’s lives, and they are in each other’s lives. We’re looking at people who are beloved by fans.

I can think of one or two names who are probably on the Real Housewives of New York shortlist. Luann de Lesseps, for one, has been a fan-favorite for years, and likely, her recent late-night bar antics will be sought after for a storyline once again. I would personally love to see Bethenny Frankel return as well but, judging by Frankel's hot takes about the series of late, it’s not very likely.

All in all, it seems that some bets are being hedged here. Viewers get two Real Housewives of New York shows for the price of one, while it’s being determined if the once-popular show just needs a facelift, a life-raft, or both? However the chips fall, the Bravo fanbase can still check out old seasons of the series with a Peacock subscription.