After Getting Kicked Out Of A Bar Following Drunken Antics, The Real Housewives' Countess Apologizes

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, a concerning report came out about a certain notorious Real Housewives of New York City alum. Specifically, patrons at a midtown piano bar in Manhattan claimed that a drunken Luann de Lesseps, aka “the Countess,” wouldn’t share the mic – resulting in some arguments with the crowd and de Lesseps getting kicked out. A rep for the Bravo star would only state at the time that they were indeed there and left of their own accord. However, the star herself has now spoken, and she's apologizing.

In a statement on her Instagram, Luann de Lesseps shared that the “regrettable” bar incident has forced her to see that her “struggles with alcohol are real!” The Real Housewives of New York City castmate profusely apologized to The Townhouse bar staff, as well as the patrons who were present that night. She also revealed that she is back in "recovery" again. (If she's heading back to rehab, it would presumably be for the first time since her last rehab stint in 2018.) See the Countess’ full post here:

The Countess' History With Alcohol

The reality star’s up-and-down journey dealing with her drinking problem has been documented heavily on her mainstay show, the RHONY. Her infamous drunken arrest in 2017, which she initially tried to joke about, was the original catalyst for her to change. She struggled participating with the rest of the cast in later seasons, though, given their own drunken antics – saying once that she wasn’t sure if never drinking at all was actually right for her personally.

Real Housewives Alums Throw Support Behind Luann de Lesseps

But in the wake of Luann de Lesseps’ recent mea culpa on social media, former and current Real Housewives stars have rallied behind her. New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs commented on the post with praying hand emojis, while her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star, Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, wrote, “I love you & support you always!” Several of the Countess’ former New York co-stars likewise offered encouragement, such as Kelly Bensimon, Aviva Drescher and Dorinda Medley. Interestingly, though, none of de Lesseps castmates from the most recent season rallied on the post just yet, except for “friend of the show” Bershan Shaw, who said:

Thank you for sharing. You are human and every day is a new day to grow and change. Thanks for sharing. This is your journey and no one else’s

So far, it isn’t clear if Luann de Lesseps or the others from Season 13 are actually returning again. After several controversial conversations last year that sparked major debate within the New York City fanbase about how “deep” the show should go, the reunion would be cancelled. And subsequent reports suggest that many positions within the main lineup are in jeopardy due to some familiar faces returning.

If the Countess does return, it’s pretty clear at this point that evermore of her struggles will play out and be discussed on camera again. Hopefully, she gets the help she needs in the meantime. To catch up on The Real Housewives of New York and other of the spinoffs, you can stream most past seasons with a Hulu subscription.