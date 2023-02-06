Peacock Issued A Statement After Reported Scuffle Between Brandi Glanville And Caroline Manzo Led To Both Their Exits From RHUGT

The Real Housewives has grown into a behemoth franchise over the last decade and change of TV, with Andy Cohen and company showing no signs of slowing down. Lately fans have been treated to both the main shows as well as the Ultimate Girls Trip , which is basically Housewives all-stars. The fourth installment of that spinoff recently filmed, although an altercation led to two of the women departing before wrapping production. And now Peacock has issued a statement after a reported scuffle between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

While the Housewives are known for explosive drama, things reportedly got physical during production of Ultimate Girls Trip 4 in Morocco. Per the report, Beverly Hills ’ Brandi Glanville kissed New Jersey’s Caroline Manzo multiple times without her consent, leading to both women leaving the show and an internal investigation going forward. According to People , Peacock has broken its silence on this situation, with a statement that reads:

The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.

There you have it. While the review is still happening over what went down while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it seems like the network and production company are taking the matter quite seriously. We’ll just have to see what the investigation’s results are, and if any legal actions are made in response.

This statement about the situation that happened between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo is sure to result in more discussion from the fans online, who are eager for any information how it all went down during RHUGT. One can only imagine how explosive the scenes on the show end up being, as both of those Housewives have big personalities and tempers .

Despite the fact that Ultimate Girls Trip 3 will arrive first, clearly fans are invested in this altercation from the fourth season. When the reports about the Caroline/Brandi scuffle started arriving online, an anonymous source offered a quote to People about the kissing incident, which read:

It was unwanted. And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.

Ultimately Brandi Glanville (who was also part of the 2nd season ) was asked to depart filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. And for Caroline Manzo, she was reportedly so upset by the situation that she decided to go home as well. Neither of the Housewives have issued their own statement about the situation. In addition to that show, Glanvill recently worked with Peacock when appearing on the first season of The Traitors (which has been renewed for Season 2). Bravo historians will likely recall a scene from RHOBH where she tried Lisa Vanderpump to kiss her, before eventually slapping her co-star.