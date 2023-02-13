Lisa Rinna Thinks Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Might Be ‘Boring’ Without Her, But There’s One Thing She’ll Really Miss
Lisa Rinna departed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons, and recently threw shade at the series.
The Real Housewives franchise is a behemoth one that’s showing no signs of slowing down. Andy Cohen and company have a number of shows airing at once, both on Bravo and streaming on Peacock– including the Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff. Season 12 of Beverly Hills recently wrapped up, and it was revealed shortly after that long-running cast member Lisa Rinna would not be back for the next installment. Rinna thinks RHOBH might be “boring” without her, but there’s one thing she’ll really miss.
While she’s not technically an OG cast member, Lisa Rinna starred in a whopping 8 seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was there for some of the show’s most iconic moments, although she went from fan favorite to villain in recent years. Rinna recently appeared on The Talk, where she threw some shade at the state of RHOBH without her presence. As she put it,
And that’s why Lisa Rinna will always be a figure in the Real Housewives world, even if she’s not currently contracted to appear on Season 13 of Beverly Hills. She knows exactly how to set the internet ablaze with the smallest comment. And one has to wonder how long she’ll really be off our screens within the franchise. Could she end up in a future season of Ultimate Girls Trip?
Later in her same appearance on The Talk, Lisa Rinna also shared her appreciation for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even if that includes getting booed at BravoCon last year. But as an actor, she’s going to miss the steady income, sharing with host Jerry O’Connell:
Throughout her time on RHOBH, Lisa Rinna was often shown pleading for her cast members to be real. And after her departure she’s seemingly been doing just that, including being honest about missing those paychecks from Bravo. Although luckily she’s been keeping busy with TV appearances and fashion gigs. You can check out Rinna on The Talk below:
It should be fascinating to see how things change in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills once Lisa Rinna isn’t around during filming. She was always one for bringing serious drama to the table, as well as the occasional tear. Will the alliances between the women finally change now that Rinna isn’t teaming up with Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and the somewhat controversial Erika Jayne? Only time will tell.
It’s currently unclear when RHOBH will return to our screens. But Bravoholics can currently enjoy Potomac, Miami, and New Jersey which are airing now. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
