Insider Claims Real Housewives’ Shannon Beador Was Ranting About Fellow Franchise Alum Ahead Of DUI And Hit-And-Run Arrest

When it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, a lot of the drama happens on the show, but there are plenty of major exploits that occur when the cameras aren’t rolling. Shannon Beador’s recent legal situation is such a matter that aligns with that notion. The veteran Bravo star was arrested this past weekend for allegedly driving under the influence and engaged in a hit-and-run. In the aftermath, additional details are seemingly coming to light. Insiders are now dropping claims about how Beador was acting ahead of the incident at the center of this matter. Amid the information that’s been revealed is the assertion that she was ranting about a fellow cast member.

The 59-year-old star reportedly crashed her car into the side of a house while driving at a high speed through a residential area in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, September 16. Footage of the incident, which was shared with TMZ appears to show that the accident was set in motion after the Real Housewives of Orange County star misjudged a corner. After causing cosmetic damage to the home, she reportedly backed her car out and, upon getting back on the road she drove off. Police later caught up with and booked the star when she parked her vehicle and got out with her dog. She allegedly tried to appear as though she was walking the canine.

Now, it would seem that before all of that went down, Shannon Beador was hanging out with business partner and friend Steve Muller at Newport Beach eatery A Restaurant. TMZ’s sources say that during that Saturday night outing, the reality TV veteran was tipsy, having been indulging in an unknown type of alcohol. With that, she was also being loud and disruptive, according to a purported witness. Purportedly, she was also bad-mouthing former RHOC colleague Alexis Bellino, who was apparently at the dining establishment at the same time she was. While Beador and Bellino reportedly didn’t talk, sources say the former’s ramblings about the latter were very loud. Bellino released a statement about her account of the situation:

When my girlfriends and I arrived for a fun night out together, it was soon brought to my attention that Shannon was also at the same restaurant. Shannon and I did not interact that night, but it greatly saddens me to learn that she may harbor negative feelings or resentment toward me, as I was not involved in Jim Bellino's lawsuit against Shannon. From one single mother to another, I wish Shannon nothing but the best as I know she is facing trying times ahead.

The two Orange County alums have bumped heads over the years. Alexis Bellino was a regular cast member on the show for four seasons, while Shannon Beador is still on the show since joining in Season 9. As alluded to in the statement above, the two stars were allegedly linked through some legal drama a while ago. In 2018, Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim, filed a $1 million suit against Beador and fellow RH vet Tamara Judge for allegedly bad-mouthing his family and trampoline business. As mentioned by Alexis, she apparently wasn’t involved with the legal move.

In the past, Shannon Beador – who’s been part of confrontations amid filming – isn’t the only Real Housewives star to have ever experienced alcohol-related issues. New York star Luann De Lesseps has been open about having a drinking problem . She was particularly candid about it in March 2022 after a drunken night out that saw her get ousted from a bar .

Right now, the Orange County star is facing two misdemeanor charges for DUI and hit-and-run, and she was released from police custody on Sunday, September 17. Her lawyer tells USA Today that she’s “extremely apologetic and remorseful" and that “Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.” Time will tell how the situation continues to play out.