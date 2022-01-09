Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Shannon Beador On Whether Heather Dubrow Actually Threatened Her During Their Sit-Down

Heather Dubrow is back in the Bravo game with The Real Housewives of Orange County and wasting no time at all. So far, it has been revealed that the Dubrow's are still doing well financially after completing their massive 8-figure mansion. However, her former/current co-star Shannon Beador let it slip to the other ladies about a more hush-hush reveal concerning Dubrow’s husband. The returnee later had a sit-down with Beador about all the talk, which was interpreted as somewhat menacing by viewers. And Beador is spilling the tea on whether or not she was really being threatened in that scene.

Specifically, Shannon Beador told her fellow castmates that Heather Dubrow's husband, Terry (plastic surgeon star of Botched), was actually sued by the show’s newcomer, Nicole James, ironically over a botched boob job. The incident was supposedly over a decade ago and later dropped by James. Yet, despite it all seemingly working itself out, Dubrow pointedly told Beador that she would “lose a lot more than” Dubrow’s friendship should a misunderstanding happen again. For her part, Beador claimed to Entertainment Tonight that she very much took it as a threat, saying:

I was absolutely floored, I really was. … She did threaten me. And accusing me of going after her family, taking it to that next level, for the things that she said to me, going through my head was, 'Are you gonna kill me?!' Are you going to try to take away the business that I’ve created to support my children? Because that’s you threatening my family.

If you were to ask me, or really most Bravo fans, it certainly did sound like a threat. But then again, Shannon Beador has gotten into trouble with nearly every single other Real Housewives of Orange County castmate over her past eight years on the show (for gossiping and the like). They all do, and it's never resulted in much consequence, besides more drunken arguments on girls’ trips. In all honesty, Beador believes the insinuations at the sit-down were a grandiose act for the cameras. She said:

There was another part of me going through this [saying], bravo! How many times did you practice going through this in front of the mirror? Because it seemed very scripted to me.

This wouldn't be the first or, likely, last time that accusations have flown of reality TV being scripted or rehearsed. But the Real Housewives drama like Orange County's, scripted or not, is why fans fans like Jennifer Lawrence love it and others hate it (like singer Adele, who in fact told YouTuber Nikkie de Jager that it was all “too much.”)

Either way, Season 16 of the RHOC hit the ground running after much prior controversy. Following a 5-year absence, Heather Dubrow filled in one of the spots left vacant after Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were fired. And the newbie storylines – from Nicole James’ botched boob job to Noella Bergener’s sudden divorce (which drew a comparison to a Vanderpump Rules star's situation) – are contributing just as much. Still, there's nothing like a little Shannon Beador pot-stirring to hold the whole contraption together.