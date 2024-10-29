Reba McEntire Called The Voice Season 26 Her ‘Favorite’ As A Coach, And I Completely Agree With Her Reason

The Battles continued on the current season of The Voice , with the mentors making some tough decisions as they pare down their teams. Despite the struggles that come with the Battle Round , the morale amongst the four superstar coaches has been as high as the folks leaving Snoop Dogg’s dressing room. In fact, Reba McEntire even said of the three seasons she’s been a coach on The Voice , this one is her favorite, and after hearing all of their comments on the October 28 episode, I agree 100% with her reasoning.

The Voice seasons of yore were filled with rivalries. Adam Levine feuding with Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton trolling everyone, including his own wife Gwen Stefani. Season 26 lacks those hijinks, but this crew proves you don’t need them. The Queen of Country said as much when she was talking to Snoop Dogg a couple of weeks ago, telling him:

The camaraderie between the four coaches is the best. This is my third season. This is my favorite. It’s fun. It’s conversations, and I love that.

Snoop Dogg agreed that the chemistry between the two of them, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé is easy and organic, and I have to say that seeing how much these four really enjoy each other and how much fun they’re having is making it one of my favorite seasons as well.

On the third night of Battles, Michael Bublé said no fewer than three times how rewarding it is to be a coach and how happy he is that he joined the show. He’s turned out to be my favorite part of Season 26 so far, so it sounds like he and I are both happy he’ll be back when Season 27 hits the 2025 TV schedule .

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg gushed over the feeling of watching the artists grow under their tutelage, saying:

The part I like — like I keep saying — is when they listen. When they listen and they do it. Gwen: It’s so cool to watch. And then they improve. Isn’t that the best?

It’s so cool to watch. And then they improve. Isn’t that the best? Snoop: Yes! Yes!

The coaches are just constantly laughing and smiling, giving out compliments like Halloween candy and showing so much love for the artists and each other. On this most recent episode, Uncle Snoop made sure to shout greetings when he saw Michael Bublé on the phone with his family, proving that the rapper really does have a connection with the crooner’s 6-year-old .

That’s not to take away from this season’s talent, either. The Voice is developing some really strong singers, and I’m sure that doesn’t hurt Reba McEntire’s opinion of this season overall.

