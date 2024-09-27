'It's Snoop's World, We Just Live In It:' Michael Bublé Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing The Sweetest Story About His Daughter Loving Snoop Dogg, And Fans Can't Get Enough

Those watching The Voice this season have been treated to quite an eclectic group of coaches, as Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé have joined the show for its Season 26 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule . However, just because they — along with fellow mentors Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani — all specialize in different genres of music doesn’t mean they don’t have common ground. In fact, Bublé is going viral on TikTok after sharing the sweet story of how he learned his daughter was a fan of the D-O-double G.

Michael Bublé made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote this season of The Voice (which introduced a new rule that, frankly, I’m on the fence about ), and he was surprised to find out that his 6-year-old daughter was already familiar with her dad’s new colleague. Listen to the story yourself on the TikTok video that’s garnered 9.8 million views as of this writing:

It’s easy to see why so many people love this post. How sweet is it to see the iconic 52-year-old rapper connect with Michael Bublé’s young daughter — over affirmations, of all things? I have to admit, Snoop Dogg’s “Affirmation Song” is often on my own kids’ playlist on our morning commute, and I probably get as much out of it as they do. I highly recommend it for people of any age.

Hearing the “Home” singer describe how touched Papa Snoop was to learn that the song he wrote for his own grandchildren was being played in kindergarten classrooms even up in Canada was just the purest thing ever, and fans in the comments of the TikTok video just couldn’t get enough, with Diana Karina commenting:

It’s Snoop’s world, we just live in it✨

Indeed, that does seem to be the case, as we saw the West Coast rapper take over the Paris Olympics . Of course we’ve known Snoop Dogg for decades as the West Coast rapper behind hits like “Gin & Juice,” and he’s working to inspire generations to come as a successful Black businessman . He even owns Death Row Records. However, his grandpa era may just be his best, at least in the eyes of his fans, as other comments on the video included:

Michael Buble callin Snoop Dogg a “Sweetie pie” is top tier 😭 – Adriiizshiiii

– Adriiizshiiii Snoop dog is peaking in his grandpa years and I love it. – smartysloth

– smartysloth Snoop done picked up another generation. – SamuelJ

– SamuelJ Snoop is a whole vibe! He has continued to stay relevant, booked and busy, while being himself! I love this! – Lynncee

– Lynncee omg, Snoop is going to be the Gen Alpha Mr Rogers… – rafiki_excels

– rafiki_excels He’s collecting us like Pokemon cards at this point 🤣 – Jayne

We’ve only just begun Season 26 of the NBC singing competition, but already I’m amazed that any of the other Voice coaches are getting any artists on their teams, because Snoop Dogg is so charming and intelligent and inspirational when he talks, I’m just eating it up at home. Apparently I’m in good company with Michael Bublé’s daughter and nearly 10 million people on TikTok.

If you want to see Coach Snoop in action, The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and some Tuesdays on NBC, though the presidential election is affecting some of the fall lineup . Season 26 episodes can also be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription .