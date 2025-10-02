‘You Are My Hero:’ Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio And More Paid Tribute To Jane Goodall Following Her Death

The death of any well-known person tends to get the world to stop and notice it, but few people in the world have quite the reputation of Jane Goodall. The primatologist, who was both a different sort of celebrity, known all over the world for her work in helping humans understand the animal world, and people from Leonardo DiCaprio to the designer of a Walt Disney World theme park, are remembering her work.

Leonardo DiCaprio, a known activist, wasn’t simply a fan of Jane Goodall. In a post to Instagram, the Oscar winner called Goodall a “dear friend.” He wrote extensively about her work, promoted the Goodall Institute and said…

Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend…My last message to Jane was simple: “You are my hero.”

Another celebrity known as much for her activism as her acting is Jane Fonda. She posted a picture of herself standing with Goodall and included her own heartfelt post. Fonda said we should treat all beings on earth with love and respect as a way to honor Goodall’s legacy and said…

My heart breaks at the news that the brave, heartful, history-making Jane Goodall has passed. Through her work with chimps, she did more than any human being has, to let us understand the richness of animal lives

Goodall was the subject of documentaries as well as the voice of many nature programs. As such, she became one of the leading faces in the area of conservation of our natural world.

Actress Reese Witherspoon added multiple Stories to her own Instagram honoring the legacy of Jane Goodall. One was a video of Goodall speaking on the importance of conservation as a way to preserve our ecosystem. Another was a beautiful picture in remembrance.

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram)

Natalie Portman was another actress who was lucky enough to meet Jane Goodall in person. She called the primatologist her “ultimate hero,” celebrating her not only as a scientist but as a woman who broke new ground in a largely male-dominated field.

Jane Goodall was my ultimate hero- as a scientist breaking new ground, as a woman breaking all expectations, and as a fierce voice for animals and our planet.

One actor who likely had a very different relationship with Jane Goodall was Michael Douglas. Douglas was one of the first designated UN Messengers of Peace, a role bestowed upon people who work in the arts who promote the work of the United Nations. Douglas was honored with the role in 1998, which he still holds today. Jane Goodall was named a Messenger of Peace in 2002. He posted an image of the pair together saying…

RIP to my fellow UN Messenger of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall. Her legacy will forever be remembered for her unwavering dedication to our planet.

One person who may not be quite the celebrity of the others on this list, but who has a perspective on Jane Goodall that is truly unique, is former Walt Disney Imagineer, and recent Disney Legend Joe Rohde. Rohde was the lead Imagineer on the Disney’s Animal Kingdom project, in which Jane Goodall worked as an advisor. Rhode reveals that he saw Goodall only about a week ago, which made the news of her death even more of a shock. As somebody who knew her personally, Rohde celebrated not only her well-known work, but also the person that she was, saying…

Her public persona was so overwhelmingly compelling that it’s difficult sometimes to remember that she was just a person. But when you met with her, that is exactly what she was, a person, and that is what she wanted people to understand. “Just a person” can do amazing and impactful things.

Jane Goodall clearly had a great impact, not only on the study of primatology but on all the people she met as she did her work and promoted its importance to the world. She will be truly missed.