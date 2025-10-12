Reese Witherspoon Has A Lovely Story About Meeting Diane Keaton When She Moved To Hollywood, And Celebs Like Kerry Washington Shared Sweet Responses
Diane Keaton really was an icon.
This weekend, the world lost one of its most impactful actors in Diane Keaton, who died at the age of 79. Keaton was a legend amongst performers, starring in iconic films like Annie Hall, The Godfather and Something’s Gotta Give over the course of her illustrious career. Since news of the Oscar winner’s death broke, legions of fans have been paying tribute to her as have fellow actors. Reese Witherspoon also memorialized Keaton, as she shared a sweet story about working with her years ago, and other stars had lovely responses.
How Reese Witherspoon Lovingly Paid Tribute To Diane Keaton
Before Witherspoon became the A-list actress and powerful producer she is today, she was a young actress hoping to break into the entertainment industry. Witherspoon reflected on that time in her career during a sweet moment at the Hello Sunshine Shine Away conference this weekend. Amid the event, Witherspoon acknowledged Keaton’s death with attendees and reflected on how one of her earliest auditions was for the late actress:
The thought of auditioning for a massive star like Diane Keaton seems intimidating enough, but I can’t even imagine doing it as a teenager. It goes without saying that Reese Witherspoon found herself in a prime position to make an impression at that point in her career. As Witherspoon went on to explain (as can be seen on Instagram), she did manage to make an impression when she finally had the opportunity to speak with Keaton personally. What ultimately played out was a funny exchange between the two actresses:
That was pure charm and kindness coming from the First Wives Club icon, and I love how, in that moment, she only encouraged Witherspoon as opposed to discouraging her. Still, I love the notion of Keaton – a California native – being humorously thrown off by Witherspoon’s Nashville-bred accent. Those cultural differences didn’t stop the two stars from becoming close when they filmed Keaton’s Wildflower, though. Witherspoon explained just how important Keaton’s guidance was:
Considering that Reese Witherspoon went on to headline great movies and even win an Oscar, I’d like to think she soaked up quite a bit of the knowledge imparted to her by Diane Keaton. I really appreciate how Witherspoon also pays respect to those who’ve inspired her, as she also recently did when Jane Goodall died. When it came to her Keaton tribute, Witherspoon lovingly finished it off by suggesting fans watch one of the late star’s movies and wear an eclectic ensemble in her honor.
Some Celebrities Dropped In Sweet Reactions Responses
Witherspoon’s sweet recollection of Keaton has since gone viral, so it’s probably not all that surprising that other stars have since reacted to her IG post. Kerry Washington and Candace Cameron Bure were a couple of the actors to weigh in, and their reactions as well as others can be seen down below:
- Love this. And you. - Kerry Washington
- Loved hearing this story. Thank you for sharing it 🥹💔 - Candace Cameron Bure
- ❤️❤️❤️ - Julianne Moore
- ❤️❤️❤️ - Natasha Lyonne
- ❤️ - Abigail Spencer
The love for Keaton has been more than evident since news of her passing hit the Internet. Bette Midler and Steven Martin paid tribute as well along with others like Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Kate Hudson among others. It’s honestly been very sweet to see so many people showing love and memorializing Keaton not only for being a great actor but for also being a true original.
Diane Keaton leaves behind a storied filmography as well as plenty of mentees, including Reese Witherspoon. I feel confident in saying that Keaton’s legacy will live on, especially if Witherspoon and others continue to show their love for her. Meanwhile, we here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to Keaton’s family and friends during this time.
