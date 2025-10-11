Bette Midler, Steve Martin, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute After Diane Keaton's Death
There's a lot to say about the late movie star.
On Saturday morning, it was revealed that Oscar-winner Diane Keaton had died at the age of 79. The news about the actress who starred in massive movies like Annie Hall and First Wives Club has led to an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood actors who loved her. Many of them, including Bett Midler, Steve Martin and more, had their own experiences working with her on the set of her iconic movies and called her a personal friend.
We’ll start with Bette Midler, who starred with Keaton in The First Wives Club back in 1996. She was quick to go on Instagram to say this:
Now, the third part of the trio, Goldie Hawn, has yet to comment on the loss at the time of this article’s publication, but her daughter Kate Hudson found the perfect scene of Keaton’s to celebrate the kind of presence she brought to the screen from The First Wives Club. Check it out:
The First Wives Club is such a quotable movie, and we’ll never forget Diane Keaton’s performance in it.
Another one of Keaton’s famed co-stars is Steve Martin, whom she was in the Father of the Bride movies with, and he paid tribute to her in a fittingly funny way. Here’s what he wrote shortly after news of her passing:
Keaton and Martin reunited with their Father of the Bride cast back in 2020 for charity, and seemed to be close. Martin found a lighter way to remember the talented actress, as we’d expect from the comedian.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played their daughter in those movies, wrote this in an Instagram post:
Along with being in a lot of rom-coms and becoming a great director while still being an actor, Keaton played a lot of mom roles over the years, including in 2007’s Because I Said So with Mandy Moore. The This Is Us actress also penned a tribute to the late star, writing on Instagram:
Keaton is survived by her children, Duke and Dexter, whom she adopted in her 50s. The actress never married. Keaton's The Book Club co-star Jane Fonda also took to Instagram to say this:
Another fellow Oscar winner, Viola Davis, who never got to work with her, wrote this on Instagram following the news:
Similarly, Rosie O’Donnell sent all the love to Keaton’s family after hearing the news, which was originally reported by People. In her words on Instagram:
Here’s one more tribute from Octavia Spencer on Instagram. Clearly, a lot of women (inside and outside of Hollywood) really looked up to Diane Keaton:
As of right now, we don’t have details about Diane Keaton’s passing, other than she died in California with the Los Angeles Fire Department responding to her home at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 11.
Here at CinemaBlend, we send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of the incomparable Diane Keaton.
