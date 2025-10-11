Bette Midler, Steve Martin, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute After Diane Keaton's Death

On Saturday morning, it was revealed that Oscar-winner Diane Keaton had died at the age of 79 . The news about the actress who starred in massive movies like Annie Hall and First Wives Club has led to an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood actors who loved her. Many of them, including Bett Midler, Steve Martin and more, had their own experiences working with her on the set of her iconic movies and called her a personal friend.

We’ll start with Bette Midler, who starred with Keaton in The First Wives Club back in 1996. She was quick to go on Instagram to say this:

The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!

Now, the third part of the trio, Goldie Hawn, has yet to comment on the loss at the time of this article’s publication, but her daughter Kate Hudson found the perfect scene of Keaton’s to celebrate the kind of presence she brought to the screen from The First Wives Club. Check it out:

The First Wives Club is such a quotable movie , and we’ll never forget Diane Keaton’s performance in it.

Another one of Keaton’s famed co-stars is Steve Martin, whom she was in the Father of the Bride movies with, and he paid tribute to her in a fittingly funny way. Here’s what he wrote shortly after news of her passing:

Keaton and Martin reunited with their Father of the Bride cast back in 2020 for charity, and seemed to be close. Martin found a lighter way to remember the talented actress, as we’d expect from the comedian.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played their daughter in those movies, wrote this in an Instagram post:

Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter. 🙏🏻🕊️💔❤️❤️❤️

Along with being in a lot of rom-coms and becoming a great director while still being an actor , Keaton played a lot of mom roles over the years, including in 2007’s Because I Said So with Mandy Moore. The This Is Us actress also penned a tribute to the late star, writing on Instagram :

They say don’t meet your heros but I got to work with one of mine and even call her 'mom' for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was. I am so sad she’s gone for all the reasons but also because it felt like she’d be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm (and her style, c’mon)!!! One of the very best to ever do it. All my love to her children and loved ones.

Keaton is survived by her children, Duke and Dexter, whom she adopted in her 50s. The actress never married. Keaton's The Book Club co-star Jane Fonda also took to Instagram to say this:

It’s hard to believe...or accept…that Diane has passed. She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!

Another fellow Oscar winner, Viola Davis , who never got to work with her, wrote this on Instagram following the news:

No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them. You were undeniably, unapologetically YOU!!! Loved you. Man… rest well. God bless your family, and I know angels are flying you home. 💔💔💔

Similarly, Rosie O’Donnell sent all the love to Keaton’s family after hearing the news, which was originally reported by People . In her words on Instagram :

oh this breaks my heart - love to her children- what style what grace - she will be missed

Here’s one more tribute from Octavia Spencer on Instagram . Clearly, a lot of women (inside and outside of Hollywood) really looked up to Diane Keaton:

Today we lost a true original. [Diane Keaton] wasn’t just an actress: she was a force. a woman who showed us that being yourself is the most powerful thing you can be. From Annie Hall to Something’s Gotta Give, she made every role unforgettable. But beyond the screen, she brought joy, laughter, and style that was all her own. Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion. 🤍

As of right now, we don’t have details about Diane Keaton’s passing, other than she died in California with the Los Angeles Fire Department responding to her home at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 11.

Here at CinemaBlend, we send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of the incomparable Diane Keaton.