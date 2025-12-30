My Heart Can't Handle What Erin Krakow Said About How Nathan And Elizabeth's Relationship Will Evolve In When Calls The Heart Season 13

This year is coming to an end, but When Calls the Heart fans have a lot to look forward to in the new year, seeing as a new season will start right at the start of the 2026 TV schedule. Season 13 is set to premiere on January 4, and there will be quite a lot coming to Hope Valley, especially when it comes to Nathan and Elizabeth. The last time Hearties saw them in Season 12, they left the town with Little Jack and Allie to get help for Jack’s diabetes. Now, my heart can’t handle how Erin Krakow says their relationship will continue to evolve in the new season.

Since Nathan and Elizabeth finally got together at the end of Season 10, they have been taking their relationship slowly but seem to be getting into the groove of things now. Krakow previously spilled the tea on what’s in store for the fan-favorite couple, with fans seeing them working as a team and partners. Now, she’s telling Swooon how they will evolve as Elizabeth deals with Jack’s diabetes:

Nathan is always just trying to remind Elizabeth that she doesn’t have to go it alone. Elizabeth has been a single mom for many years, and I mean, obviously, she has a lot of help from her friends in Hope Valley. But Nathan is quick to remind her that he can be her rock. He’s going to be there for not just Elizabeth, but Little Jack as well. That’s very much on display in Season 13.

Elizabeth has had to do things on by herself for a while, and now, having to work through Little Jack’s diabetes, she’s not doing it on her own. She left Hope Valley with not only her son, but also Nathan and Allie. I am melting at the fact that Elizabeth has such a tight support system with Nathan, and I’m curious to see how this next step for them tests their relationship and their family. Of course, it’s nothing they can’t handle, and they’ve waited a long time to be together, so I'm confident they'll get through it.

This is not an easy time for Nathan and Elizabeth, and it’s hard to tell how things will be for them when they get back to Hope Valley. It does sound like they’re doing well, all things considered, but even so, there will be some hurdles in the way. Kevin McGarry also had some words to say about the couple, revealing that they will certainly be tested in more ways than one:

They’ve got new trials and tribulations to go through, and they’ve always leaned on each other to get through it. We see it really tested this year, and we see them step into new roles for each other.

Nathan and Elizabeth have gone through a lot over the years, even before they officially got together, so I know they can handle what's coming. Plus, knowing that they'll step up for each other makes my heart melt. However, it will still be hard to see them go through new "trials and tribulations." It brings me joy, though, that they'll have each other.

Now, Season 13 of When Calls the Heart kicked off filming over the summer and officially wrapped this fall, and we'll get to see this story finally play out very soon. Melissa Gilbert is set to return as Georgie McGill as Hope Valley goes through something major, and there is no telling what will go down. The new season premieres on January 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.