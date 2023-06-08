Ricki Lake Shares A Naked Bathtub Pic To Celebrate Being 54 1/2 Years Young

It’s pretty easy to feel down about getting older. Much of the society we live in tends to focus on being (or at least appearing) young and imperfection free, and those are things that naturally become more difficult as the years pass. However, former talk show host and The Masked Singer competitor, Ricki Lake , recently showed how glad she is to be in her middle years by posting a naked bathtub pic to celebrate being 54 ½ years young.

What Does Ricki Lake’s Naked Bathtub Pic Look Like And Why Did She Post It?

The Hairspray actress is hardly a stranger to most of us, as, aside from her appearances in films like the aforementioned one, millions of people basically grew up watching her daily eponymous talk show from 1993 through 2004. Lake certainly must have had at least a few episodes tackling body image back in the day, but it’s still unlikely that many of her fans have seen her as joyously free as in a recent Instagram post. Take a look!

A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake) A photo posted by on

Well! Say what you will about bathing outdoors, but, if anything, it’s just great to see the Mrs. Winterbourne star looking so happy! Anyone who pays attention to social media will know that celebrities seem to love both showing their bathrooms and their bodies while in those usually very private spaces. Alexandra Daddario showed off the view from her bathroom, and Karen Gillan loves the lighting in hers and basically used it as a photo studio while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Britney Spears told haters off while naked in the tub , and we’ve seen Padma Lakshmi have a naked “bath picnic.”

As you can see from the caption on Lake’s post, however, this doesn’t just seem to be about showing off what appears to be her very own outdoor bathroom, or encouraging followers to envy her actual body. It’s clearly about expressing how “grateful” she is to be here and able to enjoy this time in her life, with all of the ups and downs that have gotten her to 54 ½.

The star was dealt a big blow back in 2017, when her ex-husband, Christian Evans (whom she eloped with in 2012 , with them divorcing in 2015), died by suicide at the age of 45. The pandemic actually brought some good news for Lake, as it was when she met Ross Burningham. The two married in early 2022, and the Serial Mom star celebrated their first anniversary with another glee-filled post this January, though her happy bathtub pic also called him out for making “every adventure the most fun ever.”