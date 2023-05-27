Karen Gillan Explains Why She’s Been Taking Photos In Her Bathroom (And This Explains A Lot)

Marvel star Karen Gillan has worn some stunning outfits over the course of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 press tour and has been kind enough to share some of those outfits from the comfort of her bathroom. Rocking boots in a bathtub is an unusual way to celebrate a red carpet-worthy look, but it’s one Gillan has been trying out in recent weeks, and the actress finally explained why she’s been spending so much time in the space.

Apparently, it’s all about the lighting for the actress, who followed up her viral bathtub moment with a separate tub-related post explaining exactly why she chose to take some glamor shots in the lavatory. Some of her MCU collaborators seemingly approved of the move, as James Gunn sent a heart emoji in response and Daniela Melchior commented simply, “legs.”

We all know how important lighting is to a successful photoshoot. Influencers like the Kardashians have shown us how intense some of the setups for simple photo opps can be. In comparison, simply choosing the room in your place with the best lighting is likely a whole lot less effort, and I’m glad the Guardians actress ultimately decided to share what prompted her to take tub photos in the first place.

It makes me wonder if this is why the bathroom is a favorite haunt of many a celebrity, from Jennifer Lopez, who has favored bathtub selfies in the past , to Miranda Cosgrove, who used some bathroom lighting to sneakily promote her upcoming movie with Brooke Shields. It would explain a lot. Really, though, while bathrooms are often thought of as intimate spaces, I have no problem with them becoming multi-use. In fact, Gillan’s use of the tub as a fashion hub is creative and eye-catching.

Next up, I wonder what other rooms might have the lighting to become random focal points for social media posts. Kitchens are already popular for certain types of posts, but what’s next? Garages?! Bonus rooms? That unfinished space in your basement where the electric box goes? (That one’s good for emo posts only, thanks!) Just kidding, in all seriousness though, there have to be plenty of creative spaces with interesting lighting that aren’t currently being used by celebrities to their full potential. They should have plenty of extra square footage, and I’d love to see how it could be put to better use. Maybe on the tour for the next upcoming Marvel movie?

Meanwhile, subsequent Instagram photos were not taken in Karen Gillan’s bathroom, which also makes total sense, as one of her next stops was Miami and how could one waste time in the bathroom when one has a view like this?

In the meantime, if you see another celebrity taking a bathroom selfie, you can rest assured now that you have an understanding of why it’s probably happening. Know your lighting.