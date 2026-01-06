Nick Reiner’s Defense Lawyer ‘Ain’t Cheap’ As An Attorney Hedges On Where He’s (Possibly) Getting The Money

Both Hollywood and the general public is still reeling from the news of director Rob Reiner's death, largely thanks to the grisly nature of the apparent homicide. His son Nick was arrested as the primary suspect, after reports that he and Rob had an argument shortly before the death. A legal expert recently claimed that Nick's lawyer was quite expensive, and theorized about how he might be paying for the representation.

Attorney Matt Murphy recently spoke to Fox News about the ongoing situation surrounding the Reiners. He claimed that with Nick's defense lawyer Alan Jackson "skill and his talent, he, as they say, ain't cheap", especially after recently taking on a big client like Karen Read. As he put it:

He's famous, of course, for the Karen Read case, which, in my opinion, evidence against her was overwhelming, and Alan put his talents on full display for the whole country to see.

So exactly how he is affording such a high-profile defense attorney? Murphy theorized that Nick Reiner has "access to money somewhere", possibly though a family member of a trust fund set up in his name. After all, Jackson is a well-known lawyer who has only gotten more famous after defending Karen Read in her highly publicized trial.

The public has been closely following the ongoing situation, especially since Rob Reiner praised his son's sobriety shortly before his death. Fans are curious about exactly what led to the apparent homicide, with a trial potentially offering answers. Later in his same appearance, Matt Murphy went on to speak highly of Reiner's choice of lawyer, saying:

There's a lot of people I know. Alan would be on my short list. He might not be my number one, to represent me if I was in trouble in L.A., where I grew up, but he'd be close to the top. So yeah, look, he is a superb attorney.

Looks like Nick Reiner found the right person to defend him. Of course, we'll have to wait and see how the legal system shakes out, and if he ends up being convicted for the death of his parents. One thing is clear: the public will be paying attention.

Since his death, tributes to Rob Reiner have rolled in from celebrities who worked with him throughout his long and accomplished career. That includes those who admired him like Ryan Coogler. The couple's loved ones have also rallied around their children Romy and Jake, who are no doubt going through an unimaginable time right now.

It's unclear exactly when Nick Reiner might go to trial, but the prolific nature of his father's work, as well as the grisly nature of the apparent homicide, basically guarantees that the public will remain invested in how it all shakes out.