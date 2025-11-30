Rob Mac's Far Cry TV Show Is Happening, And I'm Stoked. Everything We Know So Far

As someone who spends way too much time playing video games, I get incredibly excited whenever a new adaptation is announced. Now it looks like the list of upcoming video game shows just got longer (and more brutal) with the announcement of the Far Cry TV show. This hotly anticipated FX original series, spearheaded by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob Mac and Alien: Earth’s Noah Hawley, could be the next Fallout or The Last of Us when it eventually finds its way to the small screen.

Admittedly, it’s still early on in the development of the new series. I mean, the show was only made official in November 2025 when Deadline reported on it and the all-star team behind the camera. That said, there are some things I’ve been able to find out about the upcoming series, and they have me stoked for what’s to come.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

So, what is the Far Cry TV show premiere date? Well, no one from FX has commented on release plans, but it’s all but guaranteed that we won’t see it on what’s left of the 2025 TV schedule (we do have Fallout Season 2 to look forward to, though). If I were to guess, I would put the series premiering at some point near the end of the 2026 TV schedule or early the following year.

When Far Cry does premiere on FX, it’ll be like other shows such as The Bear, Shogun, and Alien: Earth in that it’ll also be available for anyone with a Hulu subscription (or Disney+ subscription for those who bundle the streamers). Again, we should know more in the coming weeks and months.

What Is Far Cry About?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

For those who’ve never played the Far Cry games, there’s some information you’ll probably want to know. Since the release of the first entry back in March 2004, the Far Cry franchise has launched six mainline games, multiple spinoffs, and expansions have been released across multiple generations of consoles.

Over the years, these first-person open-world games have allowed players to take on ruthless dictators in fictional Caribbean nations, go head-to-head with unhinged psychopaths across Asia, try to take on a religious cult in Montana, and even attempt to survive a prehistoric landscape. Filled with over-the-top characters, heart-stopping action, and Ubisoft’s signature “check off boxes” gameplay mechanics, these games have provided countless hours of fun for millions of gamers around the world.

The Show Will Be An Anthology Series

So, how do you make a series about a game franchise where each installment tells a new story in a different setting? Well, it sounds like the producers of the Far Cry show are going to take a similar path laid out in the games: it will be an anthology series. In the Deadline article mentioned above, it was reported that each season will maintain the standalone storytelling format with a new setting and a new cast of characters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With so many games, settings, sets of characters, and dynamics, the show can take a number of different routes. That said, it still hasn’t been revealed if the new series will adapt each of the games or come up with new stories set within the Far Cry universe.

Rob Mac And Noah Hawley Are Spearheading The Video Game Adaptation

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Back in August 2024, the Ubisoft website briefly shared a post about Rob Mac (formerly known as Rob McElhenney) and Noah Hawley teaming up to make the Far Cry show a reality. While the original story was quickly removed from the internet, the cat was out of the bag, and people went wild with speculation.

Well, with the news from November 2025, the show is officially happening, and the creative minds behind shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, Mythic Quest, and Alien: Earth will combine their brains and resources to turn one of the most popular game franchises of the 21st century into a massive TV property.

The Far Cry Cast

(Image credit: FX)

We’re still waiting to hear more about the Far Cry TV show cast, but one big name has already been revealed. When outlets like Variety were reporting on the show getting the official go-ahead in November 2025, it was revealed that Rob Mac will also be starring in the upcoming action series.

It isn’t yet known who the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star will be portraying (is he a hero, a villain, a random character there for comedic relief?) or if he’ll be featured in each season, but I’m excited regardless. I mean, Mac is at the center of a lot of the best It’s Always Sunny episodes, so I have faith in him here.

All of that being said, expect to hear much more about the rest of the cast (for at least the first season) in the coming weeks and months.

Oddly Enough, This Isn’t The First Far Cry TV Show

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

There have been a lot of great video game adaptations over the years, but there have been just as many stinkers along the way. Back in 2008, prolific director Uwe Boll released Far Cry, an action flick loosely based on the first game in the series. Starring Til Schweiger, of Inglourious Basterds and SLC Punk fame, the movie was a box office bomb and is largely forgotten 17 years later. Maybe that’s for the best.

However, that wasn’t the only adaptation. Back in 2012, prior to the release of Far Cry 3, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, a.k.a. McLovin, starred in a miniseries called The Far Cry Experience. What starts as the actor, who’s playing himself, showing off his survival skills, quickly turns into a race for survival after encountering the game’s villain, the unhinged Vaas (Michael Mando).

Expect to hear a whole lot more about the Far Cry TV show in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully, this becomes the next great FX show. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll introduce even more people to one of the funniest, most action-packed, and chaotic franchises in entertainment today.