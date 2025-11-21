I'd Love To See Peter Dinklage Take Over Poker Face, And Couldn't Be Happier By The Fitting TV Exec Who Expressed Interest

After Season 2 of Poker Face aired on the 2025 TV schedule, Rian Johnson's show was unfortunately canceled by Peacock, despite its acclaim. The second season of the crime dramedy has been praised by critics, and its lead, Natasha Lyonne, who said they were bringing more “ridiculous” fun to the series for Season 2. Now, while it did get canceled, don’t count Poker Face out just yet, as there’s a wild plot to save it that features Peter Dinklage. Personally, I’d love to see him on the series, and I couldn’t be happier about the fitting TV executive expressing interest as well.

When it was announced that Peacock opted not to move forward with a third season of Poker Face, it was also revealed that creator Rian Johnson, his T-Street partner Ram Bergman, MRC, and Lyonne were shopping the show to other outlets in the hopes of a new two-season commitment. It was also revealed that while Lyonne would be staying on as executive producer, Dinklage would actually take over the role she originated, Charlie Cale.

Now, while the show has not found a new home yet, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, revealed that he’s had conversations about the series. He said, via Deadline:

It’s funny because we heard the original we heard the original take, and when I heard that Peacock wasn’t moving forward, we were curious. We’ve had conversations, but I don’t know which way it’ll go, but I think Rian is a fantastic filmmaker, and I love the idea of Peter Dinklage, but I have nothing to report on that.

Not only is the concept of Poker Face possibly returning for another season exciting, but the fact that HBO seems to be interested makes it even better, especially when you consider Dinklage’s involvement. Of course, fans know that the actor portrayed Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s massively popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, and the role won him four Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Dinklage returning to HBO for a new series over six years after GOT ended would be pretty great.

If Poker Face were to move to HBO and Dinklage were to take over, this would mark his first role at the premium cable network since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. It sounds like Bloys is interested in bringing Dinklage back into the fold, but even though conversations have happened, there’s no telling how it will all go down. However, the fact that the exec has an interest in the show is encouraging.

Meanwhile, Dinklage has been plenty busy as of late. He can be seen in Dexter: Resurrection, streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, and he reprised his voice role as Doctor Dillamond in the much-anticipated Wicked: For Good. He's also in the crime film Roofman, which premiered earlier on the 2025 movie schedule.

Now, going back to Poker Face, conversations are still pretty early, and it’s unknown which (if any) platform, including HBO, will save Poker Face. However, I know I would love to see Dinklage make his debut as Charlie Cale, and I would love it even more if he did it on HBO.