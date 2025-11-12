Jason Momoa Just Landed A New Show That Sons Of Anarchy Fans Like Me Will Be Hyped To Watch

Even though it may have looked like the 2025 TV schedule would wrap up without an original series co-created by Sons of Anarchy mastermind Kurt Sutter, fear not! The upcoming Netflix series The Abandons will bring his brutal brand of storytelling to the wild west in December. But even before that can get here, we have the fantastic news that motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa is teaming up with Sutter for a brand new show!’

Momoa, who led the recently concluded miniseries Chief of War, will once again head up an upcoming Apple TV series, which is where this new project is being developed. Titled Nomad, it stems from Sutter and former colleague Chris Collins, who served as a writer/producer on Sons of Anarchy, as well as on The Wire, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Man in the High Castle. Collins also co-wrote John Wick: Chapter 3, so he’s versed just as much in mythical storytelling as action-packed drama.

That combination should serve this new series’ premise quite well. According to Deadline, Nomad will be set within New Zealand's dangerous underworld, where (presumably) Momoa would play a warrior who finds himself facing the impossible decision of choosing between the two families to eventually embrace his true destiny. It sounds like epic shit through and through.

Both Kurt Sutter and Chris Collins penned the pilot's script, and both will serve as EPs for the new project, which Collins will handle showrunner duties for. Jason Momoa will also serve as an executive producer alongside Brian Mendoza through their production shingle On the Roam.

If it seems like Momoa has way too many upcoming movie projects for this news to be real, that…isn’t that far off from reality. Just check out a non-comprehensive list of what he's got in the immediate pipeline.

Jason Momoa's Upcoming Movie Slate

The Wrecking Crew (Action-Comedy) - Completed

Animal Friends (Animated Comedy) - Awaiting Completed

Supergirl (Action-Adventure) - Filming

Dune: Part Three (Sci-fi) - Filming

Street Fighter (Action) - Filming

A Minecraft Movie 2 (Family Comedy) - Pre-Production

Fast X: Part 2 (Action) - Pre-Production

Hopefully Momoa's input in all but two of those projects is mostly completed, so that fans won't have to wait years to see Nomad come together, since anyone with an Apple TV subscription knows how agonizing waiting for new seasons can be. (Looking at you with ga-ga eyes, Severance!)

I won't be the first to say it, but while hopes are being tossed around, here's one dedicated to Sutter and Collins finding a way to work Sons of Anarchy lead Charlie Hunnam into this new show. We didn't get to see him return for Mayans M.C. as Jax, which made total sense, and he probably wouldn't want to join another motorcycle show given the FX drama's legacy, but wishes don't need to be logical. Also, Hunnam may be too busy filming Monster Season 4 to join any other shows in the near future.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jason Momoa and Kurt Sutter's new show, and don't forget to wear your helmet.