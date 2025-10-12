Kaitlin Olson Went To The It’s Always Sunny Set Dressed As Her High Potential Character, And Now I Need A Crossover

One of the marquee TV shows finally returning for the 2025 TV schedule, High Potential has been bringing the heat with its second season already. There are plenty of Season 2 stories to look forward to for the ABC series, and more episodes mean more of Kaitlin Olson wearing killer outfits as her character, Morgan. Evidently, the HP set is not the only place where Olson has been showing off Morgan’s fashion sense, as she stopped by the set of her other show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, while in costume. And, now, I desperately need to see a crossover.

Olson has been pretty busy, starring as Morgan Gillory on High Potential and going into her 18th season as Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny. Even though the two characters are wildly different from each other, it seems like Olson had fun mixing the worlds of her two shows in some way. The actress took to her Instagram to reveal that “Morgan spent the day at Paddy’s,” complete with a fur coat:

It might be hard to do a crossover between It’s Always Sunny and High Potential strictly for the fact that Olson portrays key characters in both shows. However, if there can be a crossover between It’s Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary, you never know. Of course, both of those shows take place in Philadelphia, whereas High Potential is set in Los Angeles. Regardless, it would be fun to see Morgan and Dee together and maybe even find themselves on a crime-tinged adventure.

At the very least, new episodes of High Potential are airing weekly and, with only a few episodes, there's already so much going on. A surprising love triangle is “firmly on the table” now after the series introduced new character Nick Wagner, played by Shameless and Reba vet Steve Howey. Nick, Morgan, and Daniel Sunjata’s Adam Karadec, but that should only make the narrative more interesting. It’s still early, so there’s no telling how things will play out on that front.

Meanwhile, it sounds like It’s Always Sunny Season 18 isn't far behind. Star and writer Charlie Day previously revealed that the writers’ room is starting up this month. Given that production may not be starting until early 2026 or sooner, Olson may have either had some downtime and wanted to stop at Paddy’s bar, had some meetings, or was helping cook up some stories while she wasn’t filming High Potential.

Whether or not a crossover between High Potential and It’s Always Sunny will ever happen is unknown. However, if anything, maybe a Halloween episode of Sunny, in which Dee dresses like Morgan and no one believes she resembles the HP character -- would suffice. We'll have to wait and see if such a nod happens.

