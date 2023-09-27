Rumor Has It Jim Bob Duggar Is ‘Seething’ Over Counting The Cost. Jill Dillard Herself Says The Truth Is A Whole Lot More ‘Complicated’

If you’ve been following the stories running around after the release of Jill Duggar Dillard ’s Counting The Cost, you probably already know that she dropped some bombshells about her pay on Counting On and about how her dad treated her and her husband Derick in general. So, I suppose given all the comments she’s made, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to hear that Jim Bob Duggar is “seething” following the release of the latest Duggar family book. However, Jill just explained the reality is a whole lot more complicated.

What’s Reportedly Going On Behind-The-Scenes After The Release Of Counting The Cost

This week, a source spoke with In Touch and claimed that what the public has been seeing from Jim Bob and Michelle’s response to Counting the Cost has only been the half of it. That same insider, who spoke anonymously, noted the two famous parents are allegedly “seething” and even compared their feelings toward Jill’s book with Josh’s scandal that landed him in prison for a decade.

Behind the scenes, Jim Bob and Michelle are seething. Not only has Jill humiliated them by sharing private family information, but they feel she’s depicted them as monsters. For Jill to tell her story without their consent is seen as a betrayal. The shocking thing is, in Jim Bob and Michelle’s eyes, this book will harm the family more than Josh’s abuse scandal did.

That’s a memorable comparison, but is it legitimate?

Jill did make a lot of claims in her recently published book. Among them, she said that her father didn’t pay her for her work on Counting On until she forced a conversation. She also wrote that her dad disapproved of her and other Duggar daughters wearing pants , and even told her father he treated her “worse” than her “pedophile” brother Josh . But if you were to ask her, she has different thoughts about her family dynamics right now.

What Jill Duggar Said About The ‘Complicated’ Duggar Relationships Right Now

Meanwhile, Jill has been on the interview circuit to drum up press for her new book, and she had her own comments about her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle. She noted in an interview with ET that her relationship with her parents has been “hard” and “not comfortable.” However, contrary to what you might be expecting, she is still seeing her parents a fair amount.

My relationship with my dad on a daily basis, we don't have a whole lot of one-on-one contact at all right now, but we see each other at weddings or funerals or occasionally if there's a family function that we might choose to go to. That's what we've kind of had to put in place just to keep things healthier.

She also noted it’s been easier for her and her mom to connect on some level, because her mother is the person who is able to just be “grandmother” in certain situations without tensions coming up. She got real about it not just being herself and Derick who have to put on a good face at weddings and other events. She noted of her relationships with her family:

I don't think it's comfortable for them either. It's sad. You want everything to be perfect. You can hang out sometimes and have surface-level conversations, which is what I am actually wanting right now... because that's easier. That is where we need to be right now.

It’s not just Jill and Jim Bob who have dealt with tensions. The family was allegedly divided after tensions arose between Anna and other family members at home following Josh’s child abuse materials trial. The reality TV money ended when Counting On was canceled and even with the release of Jinger and Jill’s books, some family members have been supportive while others have liked negative comments online.

We'll have to wait and see if any other family members comment on what's reportedly going on behind the scenes.