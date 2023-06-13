Rumors About Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Tom Brady is finally done tossing around the old pigskin, professionally anyways. The decorated football icon formally retired from the NFL (for the second time) earlier this year and, since then, he’s seemingly been navigating his new reality. Much of the public’s focus has seemingly been on his love life, especially since he’s now divorced from Gisele Bündchen . Brady’s been engulfed in a few dating rumors as of late, with some of the latest linking him to model and media personality Irina Shayk. It was suggested that the two recently had an interesting encounter but, apparently, those reports were greatly exaggerated.

Days ago, a source for Page Six alleged that both stars were present at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding last week. Said individual claimed that 37-year-old Irina Shayk was more than eager to meet the 45-year-old former New England Patriot. The insider went as far as to say that Shayk “was throwing herself at him” and “followed him around all weekend.” In addition, said individual alleged that the athlete told a friend he “wasn’t interested” in the Victoria's Secret model.

Upon learning of the reports, the fashionista responded, and it would seem that she was not pleased. Vice President of The Society Management Cheri Bowen released a statement to The Daily Mail on the runway veteran’s behalf, and the the comment was very direct:

This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.

The Daily Mail spoke to another source as well, who said that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are not romantic but not because the former is actively avoiding the latter. The two are allegedly “just friends” and “have a purely platonic relationship.” Some may be a bit disappointed to hear that there isn’t anything between the two. Given their positions, they would indeed make a serious power couple. But of course, the most important thing is that the record is set straight.

So theoretically, this means that Tom Brady is still single and ready to mingle . It’s fair to say that, if he really isn’t seeing anyone, that he’s one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. That notion alone is probably a major reason why romance rumors have been swirling around him. Just a few weeks ago, insiders claimed that Brady was “friendly” with Kim Kardashian . The speculation actually gained so much traction that the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s rep had to speak out and dismiss it. Apparently, he and Kardashian are also just buddies, and she was simply asking for property-related advice.

Irina Shayk has had a few notable partners over the years, including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and fan-favorite actor Bradley Cooper. (She shares one child with the latter.) In mid 2021, Shayk was romantically linked to Kanye West, who reportedly began dating her after his split from Kim Kardashian. At the time, it was said that Kardashian was happy for West and Shayk. Ultimately, Ye and his lady reportedly broke up around August 2021.

It’s honestly hard to deny that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk could’ve made for a great couple. Shayk also would’ve had the football guru looking downright fresh given her fashion prowess. But at this juncture, any stans out there will just have to keep dreaming and keep their eyes peeled for any further updates on their respective careers and possibly love lives.