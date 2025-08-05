As Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Hang Out, Her Ex Orlando Bloom Has Allegedly Been ‘Rejected’ By An A-Lister

Romantic relationships almost always hit difficult spots, but it can sure seem like celebrities have a harder time making things work. It was just a few weeks ago that we heard about the end of the six-year engagement of former American Idol judge Katy Perry and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom. Now, though, with her hanging out with Justin Trudeau, it’s rumored that he was recently shot down by an A-list actress.

What’s Going On With Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry As They Move On Romantically Following Their Split?

While pop star Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had been in an on-off relationship for years before their 2019 engagement, it appeared for a time that this iteration of their romance had stuck. The couple welcomed daughter Daisy, who’s nearly 5 , in the latter half of 2000, but after he spoke of their relationship being “challenging” sometimes and she opened up about how hard having kids can be for a romantic partnership, the duo has now called it quits.

In recent weeks, however, the “Last Friday Night” singer has been spotted on occasional hangs with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while the Pirates of the Caribbean star was said to have been chatting up A-list ladies such as Sydney Sweeney, Naomi Campbell and Sofia Vergara while at Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding. A source has now told Star Magazine , though, that the actor isn’t exactly doing well when it comes to dating right now:

[He] hasn’t had much luck in the dating scene. When he and Katy first split, Orlando was confident he’d be able to attract anyone he wanted, but it’s not working out the way he expected. He’s been rejected by Sydney Sweeney, which was a big disappointment for him.

Obviously, this report should be taken with a grain of salt right now, as the man himself hasn’t opened up publicly about how his post-breakup dating life is going. Even though he did recently talk about being able “to take the first step” because “each day is a new beginning,” he didn’t directly link those thoughts to his split.

Sweeney is recently single as well, seeing as how the Anyone But You star confirmed that her romance with fiancé Jonathan Davino ended this April . She’s supposedly not interested in starting a new relationship right now, so even if she and Bloom really did rub shoulders at that wedding, it’s incredibly likely that they were just…I don’t know, casually talking, as opposed to one of them trying to date the other.

Allegedly, Perry was “disappointed and sad” that Bloom was spotted reportedly getting flirty with famous women at that wedding, and now the source notes that he’s supposedly unhappy about her recent hangs with the Canadian political figure. They continued:

[The date night] hit Orlando like a ton of bricks. Katy seems smitten, and Orlando’s feeling the burn. He realizes he could have been nicer with Katy. Now he’s seeing she’s doing just fine without him.

Though the “Dark Horse” talent’s buddies are allegedly nervous about her potentially moving on too quickly with Trudeau , who’s been said to have “a bit of a reputation as a womanizer,” it’s not impossible that (even with rumors about his own current dating life), it was still hard for the Black Hawk Down star to see that his ex may have already completely moved on. All we can hope for is that both are eventually able to successfully grieve the end of their relationship and continue to co-parent as they find positive ways to navigate their newly single lives.