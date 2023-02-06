Tom Brady Is Single And Ready To Mingle In New Underwear Pic: ‘Did I Do This Right?’

Tom Brady finds himself at the beginning of a new era – and one that doesn’t involve football. Last week, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL just hours after the premiere of his new movie, 80 for Brady. This marks yet another change in the celebrated athlete’s life following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen . It goes without saying that the star quarterback is facing a very different kind of reality, so what does Brady do at a time like this? Well, he posted an underwear pic to social media that effectively lets people know that he’s single and ready to mingle.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer took to his social media platforms to post a photo that surely caught many by surprise. In the snapshot, the athlete can be seen sitting on a bed while sporting his own Brady Brand underwear. In the post, the star tagged former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman and simply asked, “Did I do it right?” You can check out the image in the following snapshot from the sportsman’s Instagram story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I think it’s safe to say that this was a welcome sight for those who may be swooning over Tom Brady now that he’s officially a single man. It’s not a bad way to kick off your retirement – and to get the attention of potential sweethearts. However, it should be made clear that Brady didn’t intend for this to be a thirst trap. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was actually following through with a bet that was initiated last year.

In the summer of 2022, the future hall of famer marked the release of his Brady Brand boxer briefs by pledging to recreate the photos of the male models from the announcement post. That would happen on the condition that said post earned 40,000 likes and, as of this writing, it has over 49,000. I mean, a deal is a deal, and you have to give it up to the football icon for being a man of his word – except for when it comes to retirement announcements.

Tom Brady first announced last year that he’d step away from the NFL, though he changed his plans just 40 days later. At the time, the widely covered decision drew plenty of jokes from Peyton Manning and a host of other notable football players. It’s been rumored that Brady’s decision to change course contributed to his split from Gisele Bündchen, though that hasn’t been confirmed. What we do know is that his and Bündchen’s main goal is to co-parent their two kids.

Aside from fulfilling his domestic duties, Tom Brady is dipping his toe into a number of different professional avenues. As mentioned, he has a new comedy that’s one of the biggest 2023 new movie releases , and Brady even claimed that he can see 80 for Brady in a theater multiple times (during a single day) now that he’s retired. The New England Patriots icon has also signed a lucrative TV contract with Fox Sports , where he’ll serve as an analyst.

I’m not sure if the star will post any additional underwear pics, though. But then again, who knows? The world is now his oyster amid retirement, and the single man can spend his time however he chooses. Just don’t hit the public with too many A+ pics, Mr. Brady, as a number of us guys are having a tough time competing with you as is.