Tom Brady's Rep Had To Respond To The Speculation As Reports Suggested He Was 'Friendly' With Kim Kardashian

Tom Brady officially retired (for the second time) earlier this year, and a number of his fans have been keeping tabs on his next steps following his illustrious professional football career. While it’s been reported that he’s eyeing a number of business ventures, there’s also been a lot of speculation surrounding his love life following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen . The rumor mill has really been churning as of late, and the latest is big. Sources claimed that Brady and Kim Kardashian were “friendly,” giving off the impression that the two are seeing each other. Amid the buzz, Brady’s rep spoke out with the intention of setting the record straight.

It’s hard to deny that the notion of Tom Brady pairing up with the SKIMS founder is interesting. Considering their professional standings, they’d be a power couple that few could match. However, it sounds like we shouldn’t start fantaszing about their wedding day at this point. A rep for the 45-year-old NFL vet spoke to Page Six and shut down the idea of any kind of sparks flying between the two A-listers. Apparently, there’s currently “no romance” between them at this time. However, they have apparently been in contact as of late but, per an insider, the two weren’t setting up a date:

Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay. … She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time.

So the key word here seems to be “friendly,” as the two were reportedly just chatting about property in the luxurious (and exclusive) community located in the Bahamas. This report was corroborated by ET , whose source says that the two are “just friends.” I have to say, it must be nice to have buddies like that… who you can discuss high-value, island-based real estate with.

Back in April, Tom Brady actually found himself romantically linked to Reese Witherspoon , and the rumors picked up a considerable amount of momentum. That led both of their reps to speak out and deny that anything was happening between Brady and Witherspoon, who recently filed for divorce herself. While it doesn’t seem like he’s dating yet, the former New England Patriot seemed to indicate via social media that he’s single and ready to mingle . But more immediately though, he just seems content with his retirement and is working to co-parent with Gisele Bündchen. In addition, he’s taken on the role of a proud cat dad .

The 42-year-old Kim Kardashian, for her part, seemingly hasn’t been in a public relationship since her romance with Pete Davidson ended in September 2022 after nine months. Her main focus has seemingly been on parenting the four kids she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. And all the while, she’s been consumed with her various business engagements.

It’s true that friends can become lovers over time but, based on the reports, we probably shouldn’t expect that to happen with Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian at this time. Besides, given their schedules, would they even have time for a relationship? Your guess is as good as mine but, right now, I just find it sweet that they’ve forged what sounds like a solid friendship.