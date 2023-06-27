Rumors Are Swirling Jim Bob And Michelle Are Dealing With Money Problems Amid Josh Duggar’s Legal Troubles And The End Of Counting On

Money has been at the forefront of the conversation surrounding the Duggar family in recent weeks. This is mainly because the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets doc highlighted daughter Jill saying she wasn’t paid for her work on shows like Counting On and that Jim Bob Duggar had kept tight control over the money coming in from TLC and other ventures. Now rumors are swirling the patriarch and matriarch of the clan may be dealing with money issues amidst the end of the reality dynasty and their eldest son Josh’s legal problems; Duggar is currently in the appeals process.

Paying for Josh to be represented in court likely cost a pretty penny, with some estimates noting it costs upwards of $300 dollars per lawyer per hour in the Arkansas area where Josh was tried (though these are all guesstimates and nowhere near confirmed). Josh’s sibling Joseph allegedly sold some of his brother’s land at one point to pay for a part of the fees, and separately Duggar critic Katie Joy of Without A Crystal Ball said that Jim Bob and Michelle had been covering a lot of his legal costs.

In addition to Josh Duggar ’s legal stuff, the two parents still have kids living at home, some of whom are still underage and some who have not married yet. They’ve also reportedly taken on caring for Josh’s wife Anna and their seven children.

What's Allegedly Happening With The Duggar Family Finances

According to an insider who spoke with OK Magazine, all of the aforementioned costs have been piling up.

A lot of money went to the lawyers, plus they’re helping out Josh’s wife, Anna, and their six kids.

What we do know for sure is that Jim Bob Duggar has been moving money around. He’s been into real estate for quite some time, and sold a parcel to his son Jeremiah for $63,000; reportedly, his kid later sold it back to him for only $10. Other parcels of land he previously owned were also reported to have been sold, which is not a super unusual move for the family, though the majority of the transactions being selling property and not also buying property is.

In addition, reports indicate patriarch sold several vehicles recently. This includes a Dodge RM 3500, a 1979 trailer and a 2020 Yes Tandem. So it does seem as if some assets are being sold off in the family. But as rumors swirl, the insider notes it hasn’t been “enough.”

It’s still not enough. They’re cutting back at home, trimming grocery bills, and the younger kids are wearing hand-me downs. Money is a real issue.

How Much Did Jim Bob And Michelle Make From Counting On And Other TV?

After Counting On was canceled , reports estimated that Jim Bob was losing upwards of $850,000 of income per season. The Duggars had been filming an average of two seasons a year before their show abruptly ended in 2020, and that was quite a bit of money coming in. He had not been pocketing all of that money, of course, as some of it was handed out to family members who starred on the show, like the aforementioned Jill.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick said in Shiny Happy People that they’d asked for money to help cover hospital costs after the birth of one of their kids. TLC allegedly told the two Jim Bob got the money, and her dad was simply giving each of his kids a lump sum each season – an amount Derick said in the doc “ended up being minimum wage.”

The Duggar daughters have moved on to social media careers and more since Counting On ended. Jinger Duggar Vuolo wrote a tell-all and a second book from her sister Jill is coming later this year.