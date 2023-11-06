T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Ran The NYC Marathon One Year After Cheating Scandal, And Insiders Apparently Were Into Speculating About Whether They'd Run Into Former ABC Co-Stars

It was last November that the romantic relationship between then-GMA3: What You Need to Know co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was revealed, leading to their suspension and ultimate dismissal from ABC News. One year later they’re still going strong, with the finally-Instagram-official couple often sharing pics of their runs (and Holmes’ cooking skills for that post-workout recovery) as they trained for the New York City Marathon. But along with the opportunity to show the results of their hard work, it seems the race also held the potential for some awkward run-ins with former co-workers.

Several ABC employees took part in the New York City Marathon on November 5, including ABC News President Kim Godwin, who made the call last December to pull Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from the GMA3 broadcast as they figured out how to proceed. The anchors would never return, after an internal investigation led the network to sever ties with the longtime employees in January. One insider seemed amused at the possibility that Godwin would come face-to-face with the former co-hosts Sunday, telling Page Six :

If Kim spots Amy and T.J., we’ll really find out how fast she can run.

When Kim Godwin initially benched the co-anchors, she made it clear in a memo to employees that it was because the attention on them had become a distraction, clarifying that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship was “not a violation of company policy.” However, as more information was uncovered about the situation — including other affairs T.J. Holmes reportedly engaged in — a nearly two-month-long investigation ensued, with Godwin allegedly being blamed for prolonging the media circus.

Hers wasn’t the only familiar face Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were in danger of running into, though. Several ABC employees participated in the NYC marathon as a relay team, including David Muir — who wanted “no part” of his 20/20 co-host’s drama — and Robin Roberts — who was reportedly “infuriated” by the affair . DeMarco Morgan, one of the new GMA3 co-anchors , also participated, along with Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang, Jonathan Karl, Will Reeve, Rebecca Jarvis, Byron Pitts, Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis.

Another source, however, brushed off any rumors that the ABC crew was nervous about running into the ex-employees, saying their focus was on raising money for Team for Kids. The insider said:

This is silly. It hasn’t even crossed their minds. They’re just looking forward to raising some money for a great foundation.

Either way, the NYC Marathon was a fitting setting for a possible reunion, as some reports suggested the couple’s affair may have started when they were training together for the 2022 race. After a wild and life-altering 12 months, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes finally announced their next gig . Rather than returning to TV hosting, the couple are starting their own podcast, Amy & T.J., where “nothing is off limits,” as they will discuss topics including current events and the latest in pop culture.

The iHeartMedia podcast debuts December 5, and hey, if nothing really is off limits, maybe the couple will spill the tea on any reunions that occurred at the NYC Marathon.