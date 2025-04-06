As Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Date, An Insider Makes A Claim About The Next Big ‘Challenge’ In Their Relationship

Hugh Jackman’s upcoming projects remain a topic of interest amongst his fans and, at the same time, he’s also been making headlines due to his love life. The Australian actor is romantically linked to Sutton Foster and, while they’ve yet to speak about the relationship, they appeared to confirm it during a public date night this past January. Per reports, Foster and Jackman are enjoying each other’s company at this point. However, an insider now claims that they’re facing a major “challenge” as a couple.

As of late, 56-year-old Hugh Jackman has been busy filming the upcoming A24 movie The Death of Robin Hood – for which he’ll be sporting a wild mustache. Production on the film has been underway in Northern Ireland, which is quite a ways away from his girlfriend in the States. Meanwhile, 50-year-old Sutton Foster remains busy with her concert tour, and it’s set to continue throughout much of the year. When it comes to how the couple is allegedly handling a long-distance relationship, an insider said this:

They’re being stoic about it and insisting this will only make them stronger. It’s certainly going to be a test for their relationship, no doubt about that.

It’s true that long-distance arrangements can be difficult for anyone, but I’d imagine that becomes even tougher when you’re a celebrity with such major professional obligations. That’s another detail that the insider mentioned while speaking with InTouch Weekly about the situation. Said person also brought up the fact that the couple has to deal with vast differences in their time zones:

But with the time zone difference and their equally busy schedules, it’s bound to be a challenge.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster reportedly met while seeing Shrek on Broadway back in 2008, though they became better acquainted when they worked together on The Music Man in 2021. Around November 2024, it was rumored that Foster and Jackman had gotten together. Further evidence began to surface by early 2025, as they were spotted canoodling in public around January. During that same month, a video of Jackman supporting Foster at a performance of her show, Once Upon A Mattress, went viral.

The initial reports of the relationship came over a year after it was reported that the X-Men star had separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of nearly three decades. After the news of the leading man’s relationship with Sutton Foster broke in 2024, it was reported that the two had engaged in an affair while he was still married. It was also alleged that Broadway was aware of the affair, and Furness seemed to confirm rumors that the affair ended her marriage.

All of that purported drama aside, from the outside looking in, it seems everyone has mostly moved on accordingly. What lies ahead for Hugh Jackman and his new partner remains to be seen but, right now, it sounds like they’re making their new situation work. And, of course, it should be mentioned that Jackman won’t be filming in Ireland forever.