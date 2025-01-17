'Do Not Switch Off Your Television': Sam Heughan Explains Why Outlander Fans Should Stick Around After The Season 7 Finale For His Spicy New Thriller

The seventh season of Outlander ends in the 2025 TV schedule on January 17, concluding the adventures of Claire and Jamie Fraser on the small screen until Season 8. Losing Sam Heughan as Jamie for the foreseeable future doesn't mean that the actor will be absent from Starz, though, and the network actually scheduled the long-awaited premiere of his spicy new show for immediately after the Outlander Season 7 finale. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Heughan explained why Outlander fans should stick around Starz to check out The Couple Next Door's premiere.

The end of one show's season and premiere of another's line up thanks to Outlander taking a break ahead of the finale, and fans who watch Sam Heughan as Jamie live on Starz on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET can next find him at 9:05 p.m. ET for his debut as the dashing Danny on The Couple Next Door, without even changing the channel. Not only do Danny and his wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw) introduce their new neighbors Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) to the idea of an open relationship on The Couple Next Door, but Heughan's traffic cop character has a dark secret to keep.

There are secrets, stalkers, a motorcycle that nearly deserves its own place in the credits, and plenty of spice within the six-episode series. I can vouch that it's an exciting story, but Danny definitely isn't Jamie Fraser 2.0 and neither of the leading ladies copy their performances after Caitriona Balfe as Claire. So, why should Outlander fans check it out? I asked Sam Heughan that very question during Starz's recent press day for The Couple Next Door, and he shared:

Well, if you want something completely different, something intriguing, psychological thriller with a really fantastic cast, then do not switch off your television. What are you doing? There's plenty to look forward to! And this show, yeah, it really is a stellar cast. Some real twists and turns in the story and plot line. Just make sure you have a cup of tea whilst you watch, because you'll need to stay awake for all of the intrigue.

After watching the series for myself, I can safely say without any spoilers that I did not need a cup of tea to stay awake for the intrigue of The Couple Next Door! As Heughan pointed out, his new show is "completely different" from Outlander, and certainly won't be confused with Men in Kilts as Heughan's Starz travel series.

Plus, depending on how Outlander wraps Season 7, fans may be ready for something different when the final credits roll. After all, the time travel series based on Diana Gabaldon's novel saga can get quite emotionally heavy to close out seasons. The show also tends to have very long hiatuses, and Season 8 may not debut until much later in 2025. Why not watch Sam Heughan's new show to help pass the time?

In case you're still not sold, check out the trailer for The Couple Next Door below:

The Couple Next Door | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Tune in to Starz on Friday, January 17 at 9:05 p.m. for the series premiere of The Couple Next Door, immediately following the Season 7 finale of Outlander. The title of the first episode is "Welcome to Suburbia," and the trailer suggests that it won't take long for the show to reveal that there's a lot more to life in these suburbs than Evie and Pete expected. You can also stream the new show on Starz platforms, including Starz with a Hulu subscription.