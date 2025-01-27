Turns Out Sam Heughan Uses The Same Horse Jonathan Bailey Worked With On Bridgerton And Wicked, And The Outlander Star Got Hilariously Defensive About It

It's natural that actors have those co-stars that they love to collaborate with. And, in some cases, they may feel somewhat protective of those working relationships. Funny enough, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey share an on-screen partner -- a horse. Yes, both actors worked with the same four-legged animal, with Bailey having worked with it on both the aforementioned Netflix series and the film Wicked. And, when broached about that topic, Heughan became humorously defensive.

While doing press for the Oscar-nominated Wicked, JKBailey appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers as shared on YouTube, where he admitted to requesting a horse named Jack be hired to play a horse belonging to his character, Fiyero, in the film, after working with the animal on Bridgerton. The Fellow Travelers actor went on and on about his connection with Jack. Well, when Sam Heughan caught wind of Bailey’s comments, he hilariously set the record straight in an interview with Parade:

I'm like, no, wait a minute. Jack is my horse, because I've been riding Jack whilst we've been shooting Outlander. But apparently he's been moonlighting on this other show that, of course, you know, isn't nearly as entertaining and full of action as ours is.

Do I sense a playful celebrity feud brewing? How this horse got two of TV’s biggest heartthrobs wrapped around his hoof, I have no idea, but I think it is absolutely hilarious. I love the banter and friendly dig at the competing historical drama too and, knowing Jonathan Bailey, he will probably respond by matching Heughan’s energy.

I have to admit though, the Love Again actor has a point when it comes to who knew Jack first. Outlander premiered six years before Bridgerton debuted on Netflix and, even then, Jack wasn’t featured until Anthony's season. While the Starz series does have a bit more action than the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance show, the Regency romance has its fair share of suspenseful moments. Also, neither show is lacking in the department of swoon worthy romance. (But that’s besides the point here, Heughan!)

Regardless, oblivious to both men, Jack was saddling up to both of them. Upon finding out his coworker’s secret frolics, Mr. Malcolm’s List actor had only one thing to say to his four-legged friend:

Scandalous, Jack.

It would seem this “scandal” will coincide with the end of Jack and Jamie Frasier’s partnership, as the historical fantasy drama has officially wrapped its decade-long run. The eighth (and final) season is set to premiere sometime this year and promises to answer all the questions left by the shocking Season 7 cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, we will most likely not be seeing Bridgerton Season 4 alongside Outlander this year. However, we do know production on Benedict Bridgerton’s upcoming season is in full swing, and the Broadchurch actor will reprise his role as the Viscount.

Thankfully, Jack will be seen alongside Jonathan Bailey in Wicked: For Good, which opens later this year. If you're thinking to yourself, does Bailey ever rest, the answer is no. Yet it must be nice to see a familiar long face on multiple sets.

Personally, I hope fans do receive some good behind-the-scenes pics of Bailey and Jack, but I have a feeling the Spy Who Dumped Me actor does not share my sentiments. Still, you can help Heughan get over this heartbreak by checking out his debut on the spicy Starz thriller, The Couple Next Door. Also, Jack’s performances on both Bridgerton and Outlander are available to watch with a Netflix subscription, so I’ll leave it up to the fans to determine who the handsome horse has better chemistry with.