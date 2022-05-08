Sanditon Season 3: Quick Things We Know About The Series

It’s a good time to be a fan of Regency-era romance, right? Not only do we have Bridgerton going strong through Season 4 on Netflix, but after being cancelled by its U.K. network (ITV) way back in December of 2019, Sanditon was finally renewed for a second season in May of 2021, and made its way back to our TV screens in March. Now that the drama, which is based on Jane Austen’s final (and incomplete) novel has aired through the surprising Sanditon Season 2 ending , viewers everywhere are looking ahead to their hopes for Season 3.

As fans will know, there are tons of questions that need to be answered after the major events and reveals of Sanditon Season 2. And, while we don’t know much about what the next set of episodes will be about, we do have some very pertinent details. So, here are six quick things that we currently know about Sanditon Season 3!

Sanditon Has Been Renewed For Season 3

Everyone who was worried that the massive cliffhangers involving Charlotte’s disappointing choice in the finale, Colbourne’s upsetting decision , Georgiana’s surprising new information, and more wouldn’t be dealt with in another season, can now rest totally easy. Sanditon was renewed for Season 3 in the spring of 2021, when Season 2 was first announced. Bring on the empire waist dresses and romantic Regency drama!

It Filmed Back To Back With Season 2

While we’re in a position to ease fan fears about Sanditon Season 3, I feel it’s only fair to keep going. If you’re afraid that there will be another extensive wait between seasons, as there was between Seasons 1 and 2, you don’t need to trouble yourself over that, either. According to Newsweek , the third season filmed back to back with Season 2. Not only that, but with filming taking place from July through December 2021, Season 3 is already completely done with principal photography.

Seeing as how the bulk of the work for Season 3 of Sanditon is already done, this means that we won’t have too terribly long to wait until the new episodes arrive on PBS Masterpiece. The next season is set to hit our screens in 2023, and what's even better news is that we already have a tease of what will happen, in the form of footage which was released at the end of the Season 2 finale. Ready? Take a look!

As you can see, at some point Colbourne and his charges, Augusta and Leo (the latter of whom might be narrating the clip), will return to Sanditon from parts unknown. This means that he’ll eventually find himself face to face with Charlotte once again, but she will likely not immediately be able to begin a romance with him, even if she has forgiven him. Oh, the intrigue!

The Upcoming Season Will Have Six Episodes

In what could, I suppose, be considered a bit of a bummer, head writer Justin Young confirmed to Salon that Sanditon has continued its new process of creating six episodes for the upcoming season. Viewers who tuned in to Season 1 were treated to eight episodes, but this means that next year’s Season 3 will feature six new installments, just like the recently aired Season 2. However, six new episodes of Sanditon is better than none at all, and as anyone who watched Season 2 can tell you, the writers are more than capable of delivering a number of stunning twists and swoon-worthy romances in that amount of time.

Georgiana Will Have A “Quest” In Season 3

Well, poor Georgiana has been through it on Sanditon across two seasons, hasn’t she? The heiress has lost both of her parents, and also lost her guardian, Sidney , and two loves before the age of 21. The first season saw her first love, Otis, inadvertently lead her to be kidnapped, and in Season 2, Georgiana nearly fell for the advances of artist Charles Lockhart, who was actually a relative of her father’s who claimed rightful ownership to her inheritance.

According to Justin Young’s chat with Salon, Season 3 will continue her story of self-discovery, now that she realizes that her mother (who was a slave on her father’s sugar plantation) could actually still be alive:

What you'll see in Season 3 is Georgiana now on a quest to find out where her mother is, and who is her mother. That comes back to who is she and where does she stand in the world? And how is she going to define herself?

Georgiana spent a lot of time in the second season trying to reconcile being the child of a slave and a slave owner, who also got her inheritance from a business that uses slaves, so I can’t wait to see how looking for her mother will lead her to figure out who she is and her place in the world.

Charlotte’s Story Will Be Finished With Season 3

Now, for a big question: Will Sanditon be done after Season 3? Right now, we don’t know for sure, but the drama’s executive producer, Belinda Campbell, did confirm to Deadline that the end of Season 3 will, indeed, be the end of Charlotte Heywood’s journey:

In truth we have finished the story of Charlotte in terms of her love story. The three seasons are all different in tone, so never say never, but it is wonderful to have finished her story.

I know! It’s sad to hear, but it does make a lot of sense. This way, her story will have a complete beginning, middle, and end. Whether this means that Charlotte will continue to move on from Sidney by finding a way out of her shocking engagement and back to her new love, Colbourne, or not, we’ll just have to wait and see.

As Campbell noted, though, the team behind Sanditon appear to be taking their own wait and see approach when it comes to whether or not the show might go on. If they are asked to keep going for at least one more season, I have high hopes that they’ll be able to find an intriguing way to continue the story of the small seaside town filled with a number of characters we love, and love to hate.